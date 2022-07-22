James Pence: God is faithful

God is faithful. Someone said, “Faith is going to the end of all the light you have and then taking one more step.” God speaks most directly through His Son who we cannot see but know through the Word.

Romans 10:14, “How, then, can they call on the one they have not believed in? And how can they believe in the one of whom they have not heard? And how can they hear without someone preaching to them?”

Faith should be increased by studying the Bible. The more we study the more we see how God does the impossible. For example …

God promised Noah if he built an ark he and his family would be spared, and they were.

God told Moses to deliver the children of Israel and he did.

God promised Joshua to march around Jericho seven times and blow trumpets the walls would fall and they did.

God told David he’d replace Saul and the shepherd boy did.

Jesus said he’d die and rise again and kept his word.

God promises us:

To meet all our needs. Philippians 4:19, “And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of his glory in Christ Jesus.”

God will help us resist temptation. Faith trusts God to help in times of trials.

Peace of God will guard our hearts and minds, Philippians 4:6-7, “Do not be anxious about anything but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

Instead of worrying, people of faith trust God and receive His peace.

God promises to reward the tithe and promises the earth will endure until Christ returns. As seen in Malachi 3:10 and Genesis 8:22. Despite global warming, it’s good to know the seasons stay established until the Lord returns; his promise will be fulfilled.

Best of all, Jesus. Through him, believers will be resurrected John 6:40 tells us, “For my Father’s will is that everyone who looks to the Son and believes in him shall have eternal life, and I will raise them up at the last day.” Believing in the promise of eternal life is a matter of trusting God who will keep his word.

Like Abraham, we can have a faith that never fails. J.S. Baxter writes, “He never fails the soul that trusts in him; though disappointments come, and hope burns dim. He never fails the soul that trusts in Him. Tho’ angry skies with thunder clouds grow dim, He never fails. He never fails the soul that trusts in Him. Tho’ sorrows cup should overflow the brim, He never fails.“

Who do you trust today? What you see or what you know in the Word? Be like Abraham and have extreme faith to take God at His Word!