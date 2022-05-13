James Pence: Godly influence is rare these days

Hebrews 12:1 reminds us, “Therefore since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us.”

That one’s mother and grandmother may be in heaven’s stands cheering them on in their Christian race should encourage us to run the race marked out for us and finish it well.

If you had such a godly influence when you grew up, it is a rare thing today.

From the 2000 census; households led by both parents are rare indeed. Unmarried partners grew by 72% of those living outside of wedlock. Households with single moms grew by 25%, and households with single dads grew by 62%. The nuclear or intact family dropped below 25%. So, they are very much in the minority if they have a mother and father too.

Faith can’t very well be taught or caught this way. It takes a dedicated parent, ideally two dedicated parents to teach the faith to their children and pass it on.

Consider some quotes about prayerful, godly moms from the past.

Teddy Roosevelt said, “Praying mothers are America’s greatest asset.”

Sarah Huff said, “A mother’s lap is the best place from which to launch a life.”

Charles Spurgeon said, “I cannot tell how much I owe to the prayers of my good mother.”

A godly mother passes along faith, faith that says one can do the impossible through a very real and active God who longs to do the impossible through His children. This is faith that overcomes barriers all the time.

The African impala can jump 10 feet high and cover an amazing 30 feet in one jump. And yet zoos are full of them in enclosures that have walls that are only 3 feet high. These magnificent creatures won’t dare to jump where they can’t see where their feet will fall. Faith is the ability to trust what we cannot see, and with faith, we are freed from the flimsy enclosures of life that only fear allows to entrap us.

Timothy could have such faith because of a godly grandmother and mother, and we can too because of their influence in our lives. If they are not with us, may we remember their influence and honor them with our lives, and if still here, may we honor them with how we live as we follow the example of faith that they set for us day by day.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville

