James Pence: He is the same source of hope throughout life

Let’s look at two things that help build hope in times of trials: the Bible and the Holy Spirit.

Keep believing in the Word of God. The Word helps in times of trials.

I went to the hospital a few years back with a pneumonia infection and didn’t want the latest best-seller, but I did take and read the Bible while I was in there.

Scriptures tell us of the hope we can have in God’s Word.

Psalm 71:5, “For you have been my hope, Sovereign Lord, my confidence since my youth.”

Hebrews 11:1, “Now faith is confidence in what we hope for and assurance about what we do not see.”

Romans 10:17, “So then faith cometh by hearing, and hearing by the word of God.”

A man fell from a cliff and managed to grasp a branch on the way down. “Is anyone up there?” he asked for help. “I am here,” came the reply; “I am the Lord. Do you believe in me?” “Yes Lord, I really do but I can’t hang on much longer.”

“That’s all right,” the Lord said; “if you really believe you have nothing to worry about. Just let go and I will save you.”

He paused a moment and then asked, “Is anyone else up there?”

How like us. We will turn to anything rather than turning to the Lord first who has promised to be the source of our faith, hope, and trust. That’s why we need the power of the Holy Spirit to help us have more faith.

The divine means of this hope is the Holy Spirit’s power.

As we depend on God the Holy Spirit helps us to grow in the things of God which are the fruit of the Spirit in Galatians 5:16-23—love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, gentleness, goodness, and self-control.

Paul says in Ephesians 3:16-17 that the Spirit strengthens the inner man: “I pray that out of his glorious riches he may strengthen you with power through his Spirit in your inner being, so that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith …”

The Holy Spirit even produces holiness in our lives as we grow in the things of God. I Corinthians 6:11 says, “But you were washed, you were sanctified, you were justified in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ and by the Spirit of our God.”

The Holy Spirit produces the fruit of joy and peace so we can abound in the hope of the Lord.

I don’t know what trial you may be facing — physical, emotional, spiritual, mental, loss of a loved one, suffering for doing good and not doing wrong — but I do know where the source of hope is: the same place it has always been from your youth on up, and you can take that as one of God’s promises that He has never broken.

John of the Cross is quoted as saying, “Live in faith and hope, though it be darkness, for in this darkness God will protect the soul. Cast your care upon God for you are His and He will not forget you. Do not think that He is leaving you alone, for that would be to wrong Him. “

James Pence is the pastor of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville.

