James Pence: Jesus is our peace

Jesus is our peace as He goes to the cross and gives the ultimate sacrifice for our sins and the sins of the world. Before that, there was no real peace people could look forward to.

The peace Jesus gives doesn’t take us out of the trouble but gives us confidence that He is with us always as we go through our troubles.

A whelk is a little sea creature that can ruin an oyster’s day. It comes with a little auger which can pore a hole through an oyster’s shell and drain the oyster, sucking it out little by little until the oyster is gone.

Such is what happens when you and I allow the cares of this world to suck out the peace of Christ in our lives little by little. Better to rest and to trust in His peace which the Bible says goes beyond all understanding and can guard and keep our minds in Christ Jesus.

Maybe we identify more with Lucy as she tells Charlie Brown, “That’s it. I hate everybody and everything. I hate the whole world.” Charlie says, “But I thought you had inner peace?” Lucy replies, “I do have inner peace, but I still have outer obnoxiousness.”

Resurrection power has inner peace despite what goes on outwardly and around us. We can have the peace of Christ if we allow His peace to rule in our hearts and in our lives.

Philippians 4:6-7 says, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

We don’t pray our troubles away, but we pray to the One who can surely handle them better than we can and turn them over to him so that we can experience His peace. Not only is He our peace but He is the one who saves us completely.

