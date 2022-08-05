James Pence: Jesus is the author of your faith

Be focused on Jesus. Hebrews 12:2-3 tells us, “Let us fix our eyes on Jesus, the author, and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy set before Him endured the cross, scorning its shame and sat down at the right hand of the throne of God. Consider Him who endured such opposition from sinful men, so that you will not grow weary and lose heart.”

Jesus resisted fierce temptation as Satan came after him with appeals of popularity, pleasure and power, and yet he was without sin and refused to be ensnared by the devil.

He also faced opposition, which was intense. People ridiculed him, mocked him, criticized him, alienated him and lied about him. But he stayed the course and did it for the “joy set before him,” which was the benefit of salvation for you and for me.

He is the author and perfecter of our faith. As such he is the place where faith starts, and he stays with us boosting our faith when we are tempted to throw in the towel and he will finish our faith, too, when we stand before Him on judgment day, and he declares us forgiven and not guilty.

When you are tempted to quit don’t look at other people; they will let you down. Don’t look to the church, full of imperfect people striving to be better, but they will disappoint you. Don’t look to anyone else but Jesus. He never disappoints, and he alone is faithful to the end.

Laura Wilkinson won the gold in Australia in the 2000 Olympics despite breaking her foot in three places months earlier. When she was interviewed, she was asked, “Can you put your emotions into words?” Immediately she said, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Every time she went to dive from the platform, she was seen mumbling some words, but she wasn’t mumbling. She was reciting Philippians 4:13, her favorite verse of Scripture. She later told “World” magazine, “That’s always been a favorite verse of mine, but this time it really meant something. I really was trying to do something that I can’t do. God was with me.” (“Wilkinson: God was with Me”, World, Vol, 15 No, 51, December 30, 2000-January 6.2001). That’s what faith looks like.

The next time you face a trial that threatens your walk with the Lord, and you’re tempted to quit, don’t quit. Whether it is a physical ailment, emotional stress, family pressure or financial difficulty, be resolute and keep the course. Have faith in Jesus and then, when you have persevered, you can say with the apostle Paul, “I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day-and not only to me but also to all who have longed his appearing,” 2 timothy 4:7,8. That’s what awaits when Jesus truly is the author and finisher of your faith.