James Pence: Lean more and leak less

What makes it possible for us to have the Fruit of the Spirit in abundance? When we crucify the flesh with its passions and desires.

When did we do this as Christians? It was supposed to happen the moment we were baptized into Christ.

Paul says in Romans 6: 11-14, (because of our baptism into Christ) “In the same way, count yourselves dead to sin but alive to God in Christ Jesus. Therefore, do not let sin reign in your mortal body or that you obey its evil desires. Do not offer any part of yourself to sin as an instrument of wickedness, but rather offer yourselves to God s those who have been brought from death to life; and offer every part of yourself to him as an instrument of righteousness. For sin shall no longer be your master, because you are not under law, but under grace.”

In the book The Adversary, Mark Brubeck writes, “The flesh can never be reformed or improved. The only hope for total escape from the flesh is execution and replacement by a new life in the Lord Jesus Christ.”

When we’re dead to the flesh we need to be made alive to the Spirit.

Keep in step with the Spirit, it says in Galatians 5:25. The idea is to walk in line with the Spirit. Paul is saying to keep in step with the Spirit, not lag, and since the Spirit gives life, to allow Him to direct the course of that life is the idea as well.

Paul says in Galatians 5:16, “So I say, walk by the Spirit and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.” Let the Spirit be our rule and guide if we claim to live by the Spirit.

When D.L Moody was asked why he sought to be filled with the Spirit, his response every time was, “Because I leak.”

You and I leak, and we need a constant supply of the fruit of the Spirit to take up that slack. Someone else once said, “It’s not about how much of the Holy Spirit we have; it’s about how much the Holy Spirit has us.”

What of you? Loving, joy-filled, patient, kind, gentle self-controlled, faithful as can be? If not need to allow Holy Spirit to take control. We can learn to lean more, grow more, and leak less.