James Pence: Only faith will do it

Only faith in Jesus can save us now and eternally.

L.S. Chafer defines saving faith as a “voluntary turning from all hope and grounds based on self-merit, and assuming an attitude of expectancy toward God, trusting Him to do a perfect saving work based only on the merit of Christ.”

One of the gems of Galatians we mine is to thus know that salvation is only to be found in saving faith in Jesus Christ. Galatians 3:25-26, “But now that faith has come, we are no longer under a guardian, for in Christ Jesus you are all sons of God, through faith.”

No longer are we under a schoolmaster because we have faith in the great schoolteacher Himself and enjoy the freedom we did not have before. We are free from burdensome laws, ceremonies, and rites and have been made free by the cross of the redeemer. Paul makes a revolutionary statement in verse 26: “For in Christ Jesus, you are all sons of God, through faith.”

That was a bold statement to make in Paul’s day as it flew in the face of everything the Jews held dear and believed in.

To the Jew, one was considered to be close to God if they tried to keep the law. Here Paul says you can be close to God, even Sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus. That is our standing with God, a place of closeness, special care, and attention as we are sons of God through faith in Jesus. But it is more than just believing He exists. Remember, even the demons believe and tremble because their fate is sealed in hell, and they know it because they know Jesus did die for the sins of the world, but they aren’t going to change because of it. It is more than believing. It is trusting in Him now and eternally to meet all our needs in Christ.

It is to agree with Paul in Galatians 2:20, “I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave Himself for me.”

Romans 6:4-6 gives us a beautiful picture of how this works: “Therefore we are buried with him by baptism into death; that like as Christ was raised up from the dead by the glory of the Father, even so, we also should walk in newness of life ...”

On June 30, 1859, Charles Blondin walked a tightrope over Niagara Falls; 1, 100 feet across and 160 feet in the air above the raging waters of Niagara Falls. He walked across other days on stilts and pushed a wheelbarrow loaded with 350 pounds of cement. He offered to carry a man across in the wheelbarrow. The gentlemen said he believed it could be done but declined to get in the wheelbarrow. It’s not enough to theoretically believe Christ can save you; you must get in the wheelbarrow and trust your all to Him in order to be saved. The law won’t do it, your good works won’t do it, and only faith placed in Jesus will do it.