James Pence: Only Jesus - not the law - can save us

We live to Christ, as we find in Galatians 2: 19-20, and therefore we are justified by faith in Jesus: “For through the law, I died to sin that I might live for God. I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me. I do not set aside the grace of God, for if righteousness could be gained through the law, Christ died for nothing. “

Paul makes a bold statement in verse 19. He says he was dead to the law as far as the law was concerned. Why? So that he might be made alive to God through faith in Christ. He had no confidence in the law as it would lead to a yoke of slavery, but liberty would be found in the grace, in the forgiveness and in the person of Jesus. He was crucified with Christ that he might put to death the law and live for Christ and in Christ.

A.W. Tozer says people who are crucified with Christ have three distinct marks: 1) They are facing only one direction. 2) They can never turn back and 3) They no longer have plans of their own making.

Romans 6:10-13 says, For the death that He died, He died to sin once for all; but the life that He lives, he lives to God. Likewise, you also reckon yourselves to be dead indeed to sin, but alive to God in Christ Jesus our Lord. Therefore, do not let sin reign in your mortal body, that you should obey its lusts. And do not present your members as instruments of unrighteousness to sin but present yourselves to God as being alive from the dead, and your members as instruments of righteousness to God.” Jesus said you and I must take up our cross and follow Jesus daily.

St, Augustine said, “Jesus Christ is not valued at all until he is valued above all.”

T.S. Rendell writes, “Too many Christians are trying to face in two directions at the same time. They are divided in their hearts. They want heaven but they are also in love with the world. They are like Lot’s wife, running one way but facing another. Remember a crucified man is not coming back. The cross spells finis for him; he is not going to return to his old life, also a crucified man has no plans of his own. He is through with the vain glory of this life. Its chains are broken, and its charms are gone.”

The law cannot save us; only a relationship with Jesus can save us as we allow Him to live in and through us, die to sin, and be made alive to Christ. Only then can we hope to live a victorious Christian life by being among those that have died so that we might live to the Lord!