James Pence: Righteousness is moral purity

A man wanted to impress his friends with his knowledge of art at a gallery but left his glasses at home and approached a framed object and started criticizing it, “Who would paint such an ugly portrait. I mean it captures the essence of its subject, but who would waste their time painting such a disgusting object!”

By now everyone was laughing and his wife leaned over and whispered in his ear, “John, it’s a mirror.” Our discernment can be way off at times, so that is why we need to be sure where we are learning from. The Word of God will teach truth from error and right from wrong.

As one Joseph M. Stowell said, “We desperately need to cultivate the spiritual skill that will make us know right from wrong. We must be prepared to distinguish light from darkness, truth from error, best from better, the righteousness from unrighteousness, and purity from defilement.”

What we looked at last week comes to mind. I Peter 2:2, “Like newborn babes crave pure spiritual milk, so that by it you may grow up in your salvation.”

Righteousness is moral purity.

From Shaw’s Pocket Bible Handbook, “Righteousness is right standing before God. Among the Greeks, righteousness was an ethical virtue. Among the Hebrews It was a legal concept; the righteous man being the one who got the verdict of acceptability when tried at the bars of God’s justice. Christ’s death took away our sins and made it possible for sinners to have the ‘righteousness of God,’ or right standing before God. That gift of righteousness is to be followed by upright living.”

Again, the only way we know that is to delight in the Word of God. It is the truth behind Psalm 1:1-2, “Blessed is the one who does not walk in step with the wicked or stand in the way sinners take or sits in the company of mockers, but whose delight is in the law of the Lord and who meditate on his Law Day and night.”

When we put all three characteristics together, we get a person in whom the lord can delight in. God is happy when people know who He really is and He delights to have his nature, and character expressed so that they can be understood by humanity.

And that’s where you and I come in as we reflect something of His compassion, discernment and moral purity to those around us. Then, as people come to know the Lord He can be glorified as He desires to be in my life and in yours. Let’s make sure we put first things first and seek the Lord as much or more than we seek after anything else.

James Pence is minister of Pleasant Grove Christian Church of Martinsville

