James Pence: We receive riches from the resources of God

Jesus said in Matthew 19:14, "Let the children alone and do not hinder them from coming to Me; for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these."

2 Corinthians 6:18 says, "And I will be a father to you, and you shall be sons and daughters to Me, “says the Lord Almighty.”

Galatians 3:26, "For you are all sons of God through faith in Christ Jesus."

We’re children of the King, and we’re supposed to grow as His children too as we get into the Word every day.

That’s how we grow and come to know that the Lord is gracious and good.

As we taste and see the graciousness of the Lord, verse 3. I Peter 2:3 says, “(we grow in salvation) …now that you have tasted that the Lord is good.”

Someone said, “God’s grace goes before us and goes where no one has gone before; God’s grace follows us too and goes with us wherever we go.”

As Psalm 111:4 says, “He has caused his wonders to be remembered; the Lord is gracious and compassionate.”

Psalm 145:8-9, "The Lord is gracious and compassionate, slow to anger and rich in love. The Lord is good to all; he has compassion on all he has made.”

Psalm 86:15, “But you, Lord, are a compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness."

What all these scriptures speak of are the goodness of God; His goodness and mercy, compassion and graciousness that endures forever.

Have you ever craved something so strongly that a taste of it could whet your appetite? Peter here alludes to Psalm 34:8, “Oh, taste and see that the Lord is good.” The first 'tastes' of God’s goodness are followed by fuller and happier experiences as we see how gracious, kind and compassionate He truly is. Whoever taste of the Lord, it becomes sweet and whoever refuses to taste, all things become bitter.

Hebrews 6-4-6 says, “It is impossible for those who have once been enlightened, who have tasted the heavenly gift, who have shared in the Holy Spirit, who have tasted the goodness of the word of God and the powers of the coming age and who have fallen away, to be brought back to repentance.”

Imagine you are half a million dollars in debt, and someone comes to give you a check saying, “This is all for you, to cancel out your debt. You don’t have to do a thing, just take it and it’s yours.” Do you take the money, pay your debt, and then be in the clear? What do you have to boast about? Can you say you had the power, skill, and brains to take the check? Can you talk of a favor you did for your benefactor, taking all that money off his hands? That makes no sense because you received grace-nothing more, nothing less. You received riches from another person.

Likewise, God’s graciousness makes all our salvation possible as we receive riches from the resources of God.

