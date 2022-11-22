Joe Williams' wine-cork reindeer ornaments raise funds for Parkinson's research

When wine corks, hot glue guns and tiny pompoms are on the worktables of a retired high-power executive, some serious manufacturing — and fundraising — result.

Such is the case behind Joe Williams’ iconic wine-cork reindeer Christmas ornaments, which have decorated Christmas trees in Martinsville and surrounding areas for more than a decade.

Williams and his wife, Brenda, live in Martinsville. After his retirement from Bassett Furniture, he served on a volunteer basis from 2008-10 as interim executive director of Piedmont Arts.

Several years ago he started making ornaments from wine corks for fun.

This year, he is expecting to surpass the $25,000 mark in total sales on those ornaments. Every penny of that goes directly to the Michael J. Fox Foundation; Williams buys the supplies himself.

The first year he started making the ornaments, 2010, he arranged to sell them at the Chateau Morrisette gift shop.

Though we went into the winery cheerful about his hobby and sales proposal, “knowing that now I had to make 75 to sell — immediately, all the joy went out of it and it was a job,” he said.

But his wife looked at it differently.

“She said, ‘If you feel that way about it, why don’t you just donate your sales to the Michael J. Fox Foundation?”

It was a charity dear to the couple. The foundation raises money to find a cure for Parkinson’s disease, which their son, Speed Williams, was diagnosed with in 2010 at the age of 47. Parkinson’s disease is a progressive disorder that affects the nervous system and the parts of the body controlled by the nerves. He was working at IBM in a high stress sales job at the time, but eventually the tremors became too much for him to continue working.

Joe Williams delved into making the ornaments for the cause.

The same intensity of running a corporation is applied to the ornaments. A spreadsheet shows an analysis of making 100 ornaments step by step: It totals 25.7 hours for the 100, or 15.4 minutes for one, resulting in a rate of 3.9 ornaments an hour.

The steps include to select corks (200 for legs, 100 for bodies, 50 (which will be cut in half) for the necks and 100 for the heads; sanding; drilling holes for glue; gluing; drilling holes again; gluing and fitting; trimming head to fit flat neck; and dressing the reindeer with two eyes, a scarf ribbon and fuzzy antler stems each; then attaching scarf & bell, tinsel tail and red nose. Then there’s adding the hanger ribbons and antlers and a final adjustment and perhaps repair to antlers upon delivery.

Another spreadsheet outlines sales locations and proceeds; the total since 2010 and up through last year was $21,454. It started with $400 made in sales and donated in 2010-2011 and increased practically every year, reaching $6,494 last year.

Eventually, he would also get into making a plainer style ornament of a cork with beads and other embellishments, as well as a cork magnet.

The reindeer ornaments even have charmed the people at the Michael J. Fox Foundation.

“I was sending in two to three thousand dollars a year, and they’ve got millions of dollars,” he said. “I’m just a drop in the bucket to that place, but they made it very personal” as they shared their appreciation with him. Representatives from the charity talked with him and his son over a conference call.

Meanwhile, things have improved drastically for his son.

He got accepted into a movement disorder program and had Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) surgery. DBS involves implanting electrodes within certain areas of the brain. The electrodes produce electrical impulses that regulate abnormal movements, or can affect certain cells and chemicals within the brain, according to www.mayoclinic.org.

“They drilled two holes in my skull and sank thin wires to the subthalmic nucleus, which were then connected to a pacemaker-looking device in my chest,” his son wrote in a thank-you letter to a man who has bought hundreds of the ornaments to give away.

A remote control is used to turn it on and off; his son keeps it turned on. The settings are adjusted, “looking for the sweet spot” to keep the movement under control, Williams said. “There are a million combinations.”

Thanks to the groundbreaking surgery, “he’s 90% better than he was,” Williams said.

“While I still have some kinks to work out in the programming, which is normal and takes time, the difference is night and day. I have gone from almost constant involuntary movement of some type, to being able to hold a glass of water without sloshing it all over me and the floor,” the letter states.

“The Michael J. Fox Foundation has been a great resource, plus I really believe in their mission: to bridge the funding gap between promising research and real-life clinical trials,” his son’s letter states. “So many potentially good ideas never see the light of day because they don’t have an acceptable business case. MJFF provides a lifeline to some of these projects to the point where they might become viable to a big pharma company. And I also like the fact that 88% of all donations go to funding research.”

The reindeer ornaments are being sold at Hamlet Kitchen, Hamlet Vineyard, Walsh’s Chicken and Quality Printing on Virginia Avenue, and will be at Spa 21 next week. Each costs $10.

In addition to earning money for the foundation, Joe Williams’ reindeer have another purpose: They are ambassadors to the cause.

Whenever Joe Williams sells one or gives one away, he tells the recipient about the foundation and its work.

Nearly half of Williams’ finished basement has been turned over to the ornaments. Work tables are set up in front of a fireplace, and supplies are neatly arranged. Tools in a workshop are used to sand cork surfaces and drill small holes. Bags and boxes of corks from friends, restaurants and wineries are stored in one room.

“I keep the materials set up all the time,” he said. He works on them throughout most of the year, but extra hard during this season.

“It’s a labor of love.”