John Hughes, 77, honored for 50-year car wash, office-cleaning and moving business in Martinsville

Since the time he forged a work permit when he was 15 years old to get a job, 77-year-old John Hughes hasn’t slowed down.
Hughes owns a car wash on Ellsworth Street in Martinsville, behind the Market Square convenience store and gas station on the corner of Market and Ellsworth. After he closes up for the day, he cleans offices and usually gets home around 10 minutes before 9 each night.
The long hours “don’t bother me,” he said with a laugh.
Hughes was one of 16 children, 10 boys and six girls, growing up in Martinsville.
“I dropped out of school at 15, raised my birthday up 8 months and forged my mama’s name on a work permit” to get his first job at George’s Supermarket, he said. That was on Fayette Street, where the city schools’ bus garage is now.
When he was 16, his father got too sick to work, so he took over his father’s job at the W.M. Bassett furniture factory on Rives Road in addition to the grocery store job.
He went on to work for trucking company R.P. Thomas from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, using evenings until 9 p.m. to clean offices in town. Next, he worked at Reynolds Cadillac during the week. That’s when he started John’s Car Wash, 50 years ago. It was at Druid Hills gas station, where Valero is now, and was open on Saturdays.
He’s kept up that job-and-a-half schedule all his life.
“I felt good,” he said. “I put in a lot of hard work and a lot of long hours.”
He also is a family man: He and his wife, Alice Hughes, live in the city and have one son, John Douglas.
Thirty-five years ago, he had Roy Mitchell build him the building he’s using now for his car wash. It would become the permanent home of John’s Car Wash.
Two of his brothers, Clyde Hughes and Ben Hughes, one nephew, Moses Hughes, and a friend, Mike Porter, work for him.
“We do full detail, wash, wax” and all the services, he said. He and his crew also help people move.
“I’m a jack of all trades,” Hughes said jokingly.
In July, he was part of a trio of longtime business owners who were recognized for their successes and contributions to the community. Harry Alley and George Lester II were the other two.
State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin) said of Hughes during that event: “John is a lifelong resident of Martinsville, one of 16 children in his family,” Stanley said. “He went to work for himself at the age of 27 to make a difference for himself and his family in this community.”
Monday, Hughes received a flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol in his honor on Independence Day. A certificate says that the flag “was flown at the request of the Honorable H. Morgan Griffith, Member of Congress, to honor John Hughes for his contribution as a small business owner in the Martinsville community for over 50 years.”
“It made me feel good,” Hughes said. “I was a high school dropout. I always have had a lot of energy and knew what I wanted to do.”
And he’ll keep on doing it.
“I’ve just got a routine,” he said. “As long as I’ve got breath and am able to work, I’m going to keep working. I have some mighty fine customers in Martinsville. They have my back and keep me going.”
