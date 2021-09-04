John Hughes, 77, honored for 50-year car wash, office-cleaning and moving business in Martinsville

He’s kept up that job-and-a-half schedule all his life.

“I felt good,” he said. “I put in a lot of hard work and a lot of long hours.”

He also is a family man: He and his wife, Alice Hughes, live in the city and have one son, John Douglas.

Thirty-five years ago, he had Roy Mitchell build him the building he’s using now for his car wash. It would become the permanent home of John’s Car Wash.

Two of his brothers, Clyde Hughes and Ben Hughes, one nephew, Moses Hughes, and a friend, Mike Porter, work for him.

“We do full detail, wash, wax” and all the services, he said. He and his crew also help people move.

“I’m a jack of all trades,” Hughes said jokingly.

In July, he was part of a trio of longtime business owners who were recognized for their successes and contributions to the community. Harry Alley and George Lester II were the other two.

State Sen. Bill Stanley (R-Franklin) said of Hughes during that event: “John is a lifelong resident of Martinsville, one of 16 children in his family,” Stanley said. “He went to work for himself at the age of 27 to make a difference for himself and his family in this community.”