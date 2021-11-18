Judgment Day will reveal the quality of our works

If you have ever taken a trip to DC perhaps you have had the good fortune to tour some of the Smithsonian Museums, especially the National Museum of Natural History, where you can see their most popular exhibit which sits inside a bulletproof glass display, high on top of a pedestal. Here people wait in a line or a circle to get a glimpse of the Hope Diamond.

It was cut from a larger diamond called the French Blue, the centerpiece of the French Crown Jewels, stolen and taken to England during the French Revolution. It was donated to the Smithsonian in 1958 and weighs a staggering 45.5 carats and is insured for $250 million.

Paul writes to believers to tell them that their sins are forgiven, and we will not be judged for them, but the same cannot be said of our works.

Some of what we do for the kingdom will be like wood, hay, straw and stubble, and the quality of it will be consumed in fire. More effective works will be like gold, silver and precious stones as they result in great rewards in heaven.

In I Corinthians 3:12-13 he writes, “if anyone builds on this foundation using gold, silver, precious stones, wood, hay, or straw, their work will be shown for what it is because the Day will bring it to light. It will be revealed with fire, and the fire will test the quality of each person’s work.”