Beginning with Sue Stone Lester in the 1950s, a wedding dress has now been worn by 18 brides — the most recent being Lester’s granddaughter Ainsley Johnston Heffinger in 2022.

The dress was purchased by Lester’s mother, Mary Stone Dodge, at Montaldo’s in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. It is a princess-style gown in ivory peau de soie with a sweetheart neckline. A front panel of the dress is pearl embroidered hand-clipped Chantilly lace. The bouffant skirt ends with a cathedral train.

The dress has been hemmed and altered very little over its tenure, Lester said, with most brides catering to their preferences and the fashions of the day through their shoes, instead of changing the dress.

“Some people wore flats, some people wore heels,” said Lewis Riddle, Lester’s sister.

Lester wore the gown on Aug. 17, 1957, when she married Jack Lester at First Methodist Church in Martinsville.

When her college roommate showed up for the wedding, they found out they had the same gown. Her roommate had bought that same gown at a Charlotte branch of Montaldo’s, for her own wedding.

Lester said the dress buyers from both branches both went to New York and unknowingly got the same dress for the two women.

“I don’t think I tried on any other dresses,” Lester said.

Almost all of the brides have also worn the same heirloom chapel length veil made with rose point and Brussels lace that was bought by Lester’s great aunt, the late Lula Jones.

“It was her dress and now 17 (others) of us have worn it,” Riddle said. “It’s all family,” expect two close family friends who were allowed to wear it.

As well as Lester, the gown has been worn by her sisters Lewis Stone Riddle, Bonnie Stone Adler, Courtney Dodge Edwards and Mary Dodge Taylor; her daughters Mary Lester Johnston, Nancy Susan Lester and Lucy Lester Falk; her nieces Elizabeth Riddle DeVault and Mary Fraizer Pickel; her granddaughter Ainsley Johnston Heffinger; her cousins through her mother’s sister Patti Jones Tennille, Mary Jones Payne, Massie Payne Cooper, Katie Tennille and Lee Tennille Carson; and close family friends Betsy Sheetz Jenkins and Martha Goode Ellerbe.

“We just passed it down,” Lester said. “And the funny part is, it fits everybody. It just fits.”

“I always just felt like I was going to wear it,” Riddle said. There was no set time where the family decided the dress would be worn throughout three generations. It just naturally progressed that after the five sisters wore it, other brides in the family line would also wear the dress, the sisters agreed.

After each wedding, the bride who wore it is responsible for cleaning and storing the dress until then next bride comes knocking.

“When I did it they cleaned it and they sealed it in an airtight box,” Riddle said. “And you dare not open it unless you’re going to wear it, because there was a lot to it.”

“It’s in good shape right now ready for the next group,” Lester said.

Karen Despot took the dress completely apart and put it back together on the original seems before Heffinger wore the dress. The next possible brides to wear the dress will probably be the daughters of their sister, who lives in Atlanta, or some of their grandchildren.

“I think it’s really nice,” Riddle said. “It kind of bonds everybody in a funny way, all the women … I think part of why everyone wants to wear it is because it’s sentimental, don’t you think?” Riddle asked Lester.

“Well, yes I guess so,” Lester said. “I’m thrilled they can wear it.”