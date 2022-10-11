 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kiwanis Club of Bassett installs officers and donates to Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy

  • 0

The Kiwanis Club of Bassett installed officers for 2022-23 at its Oct. 6 meeting. Kiwanis International Lieutenant Governor of the Capital District April Farmer led the ceremony, installing Secretary Jim Franklin III, President Stuart Warren, President Elect Craig McCroskey and Treasurer Barry Helmstutler.

The club donated $500 to Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy, represented by Susan Warren, to help with general operating expenses for the organization which uses horses to provide therapeutic training.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Oct. 7

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Oct. 7

1922, second kindergarten teacher hired because 117 little boys and girls were too many to fit into Miss Hyde's room ... 1947, president declares "meatless Tuesday"; 1972, plan for uptown revitalization; 1997, AHES construction plans announced.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 10

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, Oct. 10

1922, officers catch a whiskey runner from Winston-Salem; 1947, Pannill Post 42 invites Fieldale Post 163, Bassett Post 11, Stuart Post 105 and Spencer Post 256 to event; 1972, 1886 Henry Bulletin receipt found; 1997, talks between Colonial Downs and local ministers falter.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Oct. 9

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Oct. 9

1922, C.W. Holt & Co.  to hold elaborate fashion show; 1947, President Truman’s drive for American “self-rationing” to head off starvation in Europe; 1972, school board agrees to expand Mt. Olivet Elementary; 1997, Archie W. Vipperman did not survive plane crash.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dating app mistakes too commonly seen

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert