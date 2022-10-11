Kiwanis Club of Bassett installs officers and donates to Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy

The Kiwanis Club of Bassett installed officers for 2022-23 at its Oct. 6 meeting. Kiwanis International Lieutenant Governor of the Capital District April Farmer led the ceremony, installing Secretary Jim Franklin III, President Stuart Warren, President Elect Craig McCroskey and Treasurer Barry Helmstutler.
The club donated $500 to Tackfully Teamed Riding Academy, represented by Susan Warren, to help with general operating expenses for the organization which uses horses to provide therapeutic training.