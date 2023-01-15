Kozelsky: A house becomes a fortress

A couple of months ago I got earfuls of unsolicited advice from Gary McGee and Darrell Smith, but guess what — I followed it.

And now my rickety, large-windowed old house is a fortress.

Gary is a locksmith with U.S. Lock & Security. All I asked was that he fix a broken lock but he also talked all about the vulnerabilities of old houses such as the kinds I love: Criminals can walk in easy as pie through the low, large windows, he warned me; but for an easier entry all they have to do is bust the window of the door and reach in to unlock and turn the doorknob.

There’s no way I was going to replace my charming old doors with plain solid ones as he urged me to do, so I chose to ignore his warnings, except that they kept churning around in my head, worrying me to death.

In my job I’ve certainly read all the articles on local crime plus hear plenty of tales from law enforcement officers. It’s a scary world out there.

So I upgraded locks including — and anyone may call this stupid but I’m not giving up my original doors — putting in a deadbolt so low that it couldn’t be reached through the door’s window.

My daughter is old enough to come home from school before I get home from work, but apparently not old enough to mind where she puts the key after she’s opened the door, because she either loses it or leaves it in the exterior lock for anyone to take. So I replaced that lock with one operated by a keypad. We love it. An added bonus is that a friend, the petsitter or the plumber can come in after we give them the key code.

A few months ago I was terrified when my daughter called to say a strange dog was trying to get in through the kitchen door. It turned out to be a lovable, lost house pet, but until I got home and discovered that for myself, it was a dangerous monster. That needy little dog who was so much more in my panicked mama imagination was the reason I looked into a home security system with video cameras.

That was ever so much easier and cheaper than I thought it would be. For $300, cameras watch all entrances to the house plus the driveway and the road. When a camera’s motion detector is crossed, it activates the camera and sends a notice to my phone. I can watch whoever’s at the door from my phone screen, no matter were I am.

And this brings us to the third corner of the triangle of home security, which came to me thanks to Darrell, whom I just randomly ended up sitting across from at a dinner table.

Darrell (the husband of flower-arranger extraordinaire Frankie Smith, whom I’ve long admired for her talents) is the executive director of the International Window Film Association.

He heralded me with the myriad of benefits of window film — and, you know, a third of the world’s window film is made right here in Martinsville. One of the things it does is makes the windows very difficult to break.

Now my large, tall, antique windows that Gary had me so scared of for a while (and rightfully so) also could be made bad-guy-proof.

I ordered window film and installed it on my windows, a little awkwardly at first, but better as I got the hang of it. Except for a few places where I accidentally got debris stuck between the glass and the film, you can’t even tell it’s there.

I applied some over glass that was cracked to begin with, then tested it by trying to break it with a hammer. I couldn’t.

Thanks to a combination of logic, good advice and new technologies, this lovely house built in the 1880s back when you didn’t have to lock your doors at night is now strong against our problems of today.