Kozelsky: A sweet soul trapped in a deformed body

My $10 Patrick County Animal Shelter mutt ran joyfully and energetic out in the field as the $2,000 purebred huffed and puffed and chortled and waddled in her wake.

That purebred was a stray bulldog who had showed up at the house last week and stayed with us until I found his owner for a happy reunion. That dog had as pleasant a disposition as any dog I’d encountered, but sadly, also more health problems than I’ve ever seen in any dog who was not extremely elderly.

And that’s not to disparage that fine and friendly dog who, according to all the reading I did last week on bulldogs (including that they cost between $1,500 and $4,000), was actually in better shape than that breed tends to be.

The American Kennel Club’s website recommends that bulldogs be given the following tests for problems they are prone to: Hip Evaluation, Degenerative Myelopathy DNA Test, Canine Multifocal Retinopathy 1 (CMR1), Hyperuricosuria (HUU), Neuronal Ceroid Lipofuscinosis 10 (NCL10), Ichthyosis, Deafness and Elbow Evaluation.

“Just like other breeds, the American Bulldog has the potential to develop genetic health problems,” the website states.

Well, no kidding. People apparently just choose dogs with the most pronounced deformity and breed them together to get even further deformed dogs that some people, for some reason, like the looks of.

Breeding dogs when so many worthy dogs are killed on a regular basis because there are no homes for them has always appalled me, and this first-hand experience did nothing to reduce my distaste of that practice.

It was hard to look at that bulldog’s squished-in face without imaging a regular dog being smashed with a brick to get its muzzle all plastered flat. And considering the way this dog was constantly chortling and snorting and drooling, that squished-in muzzle has his breathing passages all out of whack.

When I posted the lost dog on Facebook, several helpful people advised me how to take care of him: clean between the folds of its skin so infections don’t develop. They usually have allergies, so feed him the most expensive dog food. (I fed him the second most expensive dog food, and he still vomited and spat up a lot.)

Because his front teeth were worn down to the gums, I assumed he was elderly and advertised him as such. One woman sent me a picture of her 3-year-old bulldog’s mouth and told me that’s just how they are.

The dog’s legs were really short compared to its massive body. A co-worker showed me a photograph of her friend’s 5-year-old bulldog which was lovingly pushed around in a carriage because it could no longer walk.

Our poor visitor would spin around and around trying to scratch or bite at an itch which he never could reach. When he laid down, it was either spread-eagle, or flopped sideways with legs sticking out like little sausages, because his barrel-like body couldn’t curl.

The dog couldn’t get into my car and was too heavy for me to lift. I couldn’t walk him on a leash because his neck was wider than his head, so no collar would stay on.

In late January, a court in Norway banned the breeding of bulldogs, and the breed is facing restrictions in other places. In addition to the problems listed above, bulldogs also are prone to skin and spinal problems, NPR reported.

The bulldog who was our visitor last week was a delightful, pleasant fellow who was calm and good-natured.

It was a sad sight indeed to see such a lovable, worthy soul trapped inside a human-created caricature of a body that gave him one constant discomfort over another.