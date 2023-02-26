The race is on.

I’ve decided that this year I will turn in my tax information early to my accountant — and now that I’ve put this down in writing, it’s a deadline, with witnesses, to see that it’s done.

After all, if you are reading this on Sunday morning, then she very well might be too. Hopefully without rolling her eyes — because she’s been down this road with me before.

In fact, I’m such bad client, in terms of turning everything in at the last possible moment, that my accountant probably has no idea how much I like her. She probably would never imagine that I think of her each December, with fervent promises to myself that this year I’ll turn in my tax papers the very day I get my W-2. She’ll be able to get mine out of the way early.

I think that very often, until one day I realize it’s February and my W-2 has been sitting in a drawer for a while, so I set different goals: first of March, for example. Then before March ends, then ...

Last year the poor lady had to call me to ask if I was planning to file my taxes with her and if I was, I’d better get everything in within two days.

That created a panic to get moving, and that panic to get moving was equaled only by the shock over how simple and easy it was to get it all finished. It only took a couple of hours — and I had bellyached from December until the start of April over that?

But then, after you turn in everything, isn’t there a pit in the stomach of what you’ve forgotten? Did I spend thousands on a rental repair and forget to claim it?

Each year after I turn in my taxes, a few months later I always seem to come across a receipt for something tax deductible, in a pocketbook or coat I hadn’t used in a while. I feel a pang of regret for having left it out though it’s usually for something minor such as some drill bits or a gallon of paint.

Preparing taxes is just such a stress-inducer that it puts a mental block against starting to work on them, and then afterward there’s the worry you’ve done it wrong.

Always in the first few months of the year I do a pretty good job of filing away every receipt and note, since I’m still inspired by the tax preparation process. But as the year goes on, it flits out of my mind and by next tax-time I am intimidated by a mountain of unruly papers in the fold-up desk I can barely get shut.

There’s a silver lining to every receipt. The thousands and thousands of dollars I lost last year due to a terrible renter not only not paying rent but also destroying many parts of my house will at least result in not only not having to pay so much in taxes, but actually getting a bit of a refund.

Of course, it takes a lot of mind games to find the bright side of that. You have to purposefully overlook the huge loss to be able to appreciate the small amount of relief in the next year.

This area has a great group of tax preparers with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program which operates under the umbrella of the United Way of Henry County & Martinsville. VITA prepares your tax forms for free. Complications on my tax returns knocks me out of the running for being able to use their services, but most people can.

The United Way VITA site is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, or you can make an appointment by callint 276-403-5976, according to their web page. The office is at 10 Liberty St. Extension (below Lester Building Supply and on the backside of Taco Bell).