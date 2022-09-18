Kozelsky: Awkward lessons in love

Thank goodness for social media, because now we know what true forever love between soul mates is.

Some people spill it all out for the world to see. They, according to what they put on the internet, are the ones who invented love, and who must explain it to everyone else who otherwise wouldn’t have any clue, since no one ever has been in love like the Facebook or Instagram posters.

One can learn a lot about 4-Eva love (that’s “forever” love, for the uninitiated) on social media by public posts made for the world to see.

One woman on Sept. 2 posted a picture of herself with a man: “Dets my bae 4-Eva n Eva. He da only one foe me. He here to stay, and Ima stick by his side. We ain’t neva gona be a part no matter wat.”

If you need a translation, that was: “That is my darling, forever and ever. He is the only one for me. He is here to stay, and I am going to stick by his side. We will never be apart, no matter what.”

In the comments were several messages of congratulations from other people.

Yesterday, the same woman posted a picture of herself with another man, one of those official status-change posts, with the wording “In a Relationship with” So-and-So.

“Who is that? What happened to the other one?” someone commented.

“I’ve finally found true love,” she wrote back. “I ain’t been this happy in a hot minut. He treets me like a man should treet a lady and does everything for me. I’m so happy I’m smilen every minut becuz I have my soul mate.”

She also had changed her profile picture to one with him. I clicked on the link to his profile. His profile picture was of him sitting with a dog and holding a beer, leering at the camera.

That seems to be a pattern. The men’s profile pictures and most of their posts are the same: posing with a drink or a dog or a gun or a deer they just killed, and most of their posts are about booze or dogs or guns or hunting. The only clue that they are in a relationship are all the posts some woman of the day tags them in.

The real shockers are people you’ve known forever, only in some professional capacity. Suddenly, you see them on social media spilling out their guts with long, rambling diatribes about how this man completes them (somehow, this type of post doesn’t seem to be an issue with the men as much as with the women).

No one could possibly understand their ecstasy, because no passion ever has existed like they one that envelops them now.

The scary thing is that some women involve their kids in this, posting pictures of the man of the hour with their children, being just like a deddy to them (that’s modern for “father”).

After a few months, maybe a year, all those romantic posts will be gone, the proof of the euphoria deleted. Newer posts are about woman power, being independent, won’t let anyone do them dirty, not looking back, finding one’s own self-worth, being satisfied by the simple things such as a pumpkin spice latte or a new manicure.

Until the next man comes around — or until the old man returns. Then it starts all over again.

Do people not realize how those social media posts make them look?

Probably not. They seem to be proud of them.

There’s one thing that’s true, and that’s that hormones are the most powerful drug on the planet, and when we are under their influence, we do some pretty crazy things, and we lose perspective and our grip on reality.

Hats off to those conservative folks who know how to do those crazy things in private.

And, also, those of us who didn’t grow up in social media can breathe a sigh of relief that Facebook or Instagram didn’t exist during our crazy years.