Kozelsky: Baking was a bear of a blunder

Being famous for Christmas cookies does not automatically translate to doing well with other kinds of decorative cookies. I’ve learned the hard way.

The frosted, decorated Christmas cookies are an annual tradition that reaches back to the earliest memories of my childhood. My mother made them with my sister and me.

From my first years out on my own, I’d make big batches of dough and frosting and have all the neighborhood kids over to make them. Then it was with my friends’ children, and finally, my own daughter and her friends.

Last January, a few weeks after another fun-filled day of decorating Christmas cookies with a house full of friends and relatives, one of the ladies called me: Could I make teddy bear cookies for Jacob’s baptism in May? Like the Christmas cookies, but teal teddy bears to match the party scheme?

Sure, I said, feeling honored. I’d be glad to.

The week of the Saturday party, I planned to start Monday after work.

As soon as all ingredients were laid across the kitchen counter, I checked my email as a matter of habit – and discovered that the sheriff’s office had sent information on a major narcotics operation.

I put everything away and sat down with my cat at the Bulletin’s Dyer’s Store bureau (my easy chair). It took quite some time to format the text and process the nearly 40 mugshots. No baking that night.

Tuesday, a triple batch of dough was made. I cut out little teddy bears from the gingerbread man cookie cutters.

While that first batch was baking, I looked up “teddy bear cookies” online to get some decorating ideas. That’s when I was reminded that teddy bears have little round ears that gingerbread men don’t.

I tried a variety of ways to get little ears on, with no luck.

What finally ended up working was to cut about 2 inches off the end of a thick drinking straw to use as an ear cookie cutter. The end of a meat thermometer had to be poked through the straw to push out the little dough circles and onto the head. Then I’d have to use the edge of a metal knife to press the ear onto the head.

Needless to say, it was very rare the teddy bear that actually had two ears, each in its proper place.

No cookies Wednesday, because my daughter had a school event.

Thursday, I made the frosting. It ended up a weird shade of blue, not the requested teal.

That’s when I really started to worry, and the stress was solidified when I looked up “teddy bear cookies” again on the internet. There were two kinds of pictures of cookies: lovely, pristine teddy bears, and awful looking ridiculous cookies in the sort of pictures people post to be laughed at, as examples of how things don’t turn out like they were planned.

That’s when my heart sunk with the deep fear that that was where I was headed.

As the ugly blue frosting spread in lumps and uneven swirls over the cookies (though nicely disguising a lot of the ear problems), anxiety set in even worse.

On Friday night, I started piping the brown frosting to represent the eyes, muzzle, paws, etc. Much to my horror, all those elements came out in uneven blobs.

This was not as simple as sprinkling nonpareils over Christmas cookies.

With fear I thought of the party the next day. Maybe I could call in sick, or say I had to work.

By the time I made it to the party my face felt hot and I was afraid I was going to cry.

Head hanging in shame, I walked slowly into the party venue. The ladies greeted me cheerfully.

I apologized and said the cookies didn’t turn out well and shouldn’t be on the table. The ladies encouragingly took the container.

I hadn’t done yard work, cleaned the house or anything all week to make those darned cookies, but they looked like I rushed through them in an afternoon.

Again, I apologized.

They laughed. They all made desserts for the table, they said, and everything came out a little funny.

Jacob’s mother put her arm around my shoulders and pointed to the big wooden painted teddy bears that decorated the table, one on each end. “Look,” she said, “my mother and I painted those. The eyes aren’t straight and the bow tie looks like it’s strangling the bear like a noose!”

She picked up a cookie and took a bite. “Mmm, delicious!” she said, as some children noticed what we were doing and came running toward us, hands out.

