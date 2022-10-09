Kozelsky: Being everything to everyone

One night at a cocktail party, a businessman came up to me and said, “You know, I usually enjoy your columns, but every now and then they do not catch my attention – like that one on laundry. Nobody really cares about that.”

“That’s OK,” I said cheerfully. “I write about things from a woman’s perspective. Y’all have the sports pages!”

That column took the humorous approach on something many of us really hate sometimes, and is a burden most of the time: The laundry never gets done. You’re always constantly behind in washing, drying, folding, ironing and putting away.

Women and a couple of men from all over called and emailed me and even sent cards to say how much they appreciated that column because it was so true. The column validated a huge part of their lives that is basically ignored and unappreciated.

It’s only those who don’t have to do their own laundry who have the luxury of thinking laundry doesn’t matter.

Sometimes my columns are meant for the general public, but sometimes they would only be interesting to smaller groups of people, such as moms, or people who like to garden, or people who do the laundry. Aiming for a smaller target is OK in my job — sometimes.

Some people can’t do that ever, though – none more so than the pastor, whose sermons by and large have to reach each person in that sanctuary — young or old, man or woman, liberal or conservative, wise or naive.

And never are the stakes higher than when the outcome is salvation, honoring God and living a proper and decent life as contributing members of society.

While preaching comes to many minds as what a pastor does, it is a small part of a large role. In a sense, a pastor must be something to everyone: a leader, a worker, a comforter and a counselor.

He or she eases sorrow at deathbeds and funerals and celebrates marriages and new babies.

A pastor doesn’t have office hours. When we’re in need, we call on him or her without thinking what we’re interrupting.

Not only must the pastor live a life above reproach, but so must his or her family. The children are expected to be good, and the spouse is always on duty, though she or he doesn’t get the pay and often doesn’t get the credit.

When I asked for my daughter’s input for a column about what it means to be a good pastor, she replied without hesitation: A good pastor is “a life guide.”

But her real assessment of what it is to be a good pastor comes when our pastor is preaching. This girl has been on the pew with me for 13 years. Most of those years have been my trying to keep her quiet or provide quiet diversions so she’d sit through the sermon.

Now, with the wonderful pastor we have, she listens. She laughs sometimes and cries others. She pays attention. She talks about his message later, throughout the week.

This same pastor who can capture the attention and has the respect of a hard-to-please teenager also reaches the 87-year-old man sitting behind me, and the young couple with the little kids who sit up front. And me. And all sorts of people from all walks of life, who come together, united by his leadership, his message and his God-given talents.

This is Pastor Appreciation Month, a fine time to not only recognize those who serve us well, but also to reflect, in our hearts, on the very importance of the pastor, to our church, and to our personal lives and families.

Thank you, pastors — including mine, who is one of the many men and women of God who today celebrated in the Pastor Appreciation section of the Bulletin. We don’t do it often enough, but today we honor your unique calling, and a vocation that is really a 24/7 lifestyle.