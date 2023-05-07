It was in ninth grade when I learned the power of being able to write — in a way that taught me not to trust others’ smooth sales pitches.

Another way to put that, but less politely, was I learned the power of b.s. To this day it doesn’t work against me, but a lot of people do seem to take the b.s. at face value.

One week in science class I didn’t read the chapter, do the questions or anything involved with learning. I just knew I’d fail the test.

The teacher, apparently, also had slacked off that week. He started the class by saying, “I didn’t run off the tests, so y’all just take a piece of paper and write down everything you know about the topic, and that’s your test.”

I knew absolutely nothing about the topic, but I knew teachers liked big words, and lots of them, organized tidily into paragraphs.

I made a B on that so-called test, and that entirely unearned B sparked in me a sense of wonder on how people who are good with words can totally bamboozle those who just take at face value whatever they read or hear.

Knowing how to trick people with fancy words also apparently comes in handy for so-called entrepreneurs.

Not real entrepreneurs, mind you. The Oxford dictionary definition of “entrepreneur” is “a person who organizes and operates a business or businesses, taking on greater than normal financial risks in order to do so.”

Over the past few years, though, b.s. artists have hijacked the word “entrepreneur” to describe themselves in smoke-and-mirrors attempts to impress others.

They call themselves entrepreneurs, serial entrepreneurs, business moguls, sales leaders, formidable forces, disrupters, influencers, CEOs, founders, masterminds and proven leaders. They say they have fierce passions, direct mindsets, motivate others to succeed, have best management practices, are lauded by others in their community, move their business accomplishments in a forward direction, integrate levels and do innovative content creation.

They call themselves presidents and CEOs of LLCs, but I completely lost faith in LLCs when a convict told me that while the men are in prison they incorporate an LLC or two for themselves—their mamas or girlfriends send them the $75 it costs to do it — so they have something that sounds good when they get out of prison.

But ... what do these self-proclaimed entrepreneurs actually do? How many employees do they have or properties do they own? Where is their office, their factory? Hmmm ...

It’s like the Wizard of Oz — move back the big curtain, and there’s just a little man in the box speaking through a loudspeaker and running a smoke machine.

The 2023 version of that smoke machine is the sponsored content website. These are websites done up to look like they are for real newspapers and magazines—even copying the fonts and layouts of reputable ones — but they aren’t news at all. They also come as podcasts and YouTube videos.

They are public relations services; anyone can buy an article or a podcast or a video and make it say anything they want it to.

When people google those b.s. artists, a.k.a. “entrepreneurs,” those fake articles come up, looking exactly like real articles unless you analyze them carefully. If they have the words “sponsored,” “sponsored content” or “for informational purposes only,” that may help you recognize them.

It all comes down to don’t believe everything you hear — especially when people are bragging about themselves, or a few of these shysters group up together to brag about each other, as by mutual agreement.

