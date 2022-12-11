Kozelsky: Chasing the tale

They always say not to read the comments on the Facebook posts, but this time I did.

I see what they mean.

On the Bulletin’s Facebook post of one of the biggest stories of the year, a few people made angry comments accusing us of not getting the full story, saying we didn’t talk with enough people.

They were actually those very people we had called and emailed for information, and they either did not respond, or gave us a lot of unsubstantiated he-said-she-said secondhand stories and also would not allow their names to be published, which pretty much means we can’t use whatever first-hand information they gave us either.

In the media, you have to have a schedule for regular coverage of what you know is happening but also be able to turn on a dime, to respond when breaking news happens.

We were at the end of the workweek when we learned that that Patrick County Sheriff’s Office was about to take dozens of cats from inside a house. The woman also takes care of feral cat colonies outside.

Every now and then you hear about these situations after the fact. This would be the first time, at least in my experience, to talk with the person at the very site.

To me, that would be a blockbuster story. This topic is significant on a myriad of levels — plus, what if wide public awareness of the matter would help the cats?

Yes, I like cats. I have four, all former strays, and I’ve trapped, neutered, vaccinated and released or gotten homes for dozens of feral cats and strays.

All four of my cats are sitting on the couch with me right now as I write this. It’s pleasant, but believe you me, four cats are enough. Both I and the the cats would tell you that. Cats don’t like to share territory.

Yet this woman told me she had 60 in a filthy house with no heat nor running water; the sheriff told us it was 70.

Journalists are supposed to be fearless. However, after talking with the woman I felt a chill against sending out one young reporter on her own, an hour and a half’s drive away into a remote rural area. I told the Roanoke Times editor about my reservations, and he offered up a male reporter and a photographer to join her. This was the first time to my knowledge that the two newspapers have ever worked together on a story — and for cats, no less!

They went to Patrick County and searched the courthouse for records, tried to get pictures at the animal shelter and talked with the sheriff before going out there to talk with the woman and her neighbors, too. While they were gone I looked up a variety of other sources for more information.

Almost no one would talk about the matter, while at the same time urging us to get someone else to talk about it. Ironic, huh?

We commend Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith and the woman herself for speaking frankly and openly about the situation.

There were a few moments I was worried I was making a big deal out of something that would fall flat. It was gratifying to see, based on the unusually high web hits and social media traffic this story generated, that enough people also cared about it to make it one of the top read stories of the year.

Hopefully the issues the story raises will engender some serious community conversations about how to take care of vulnerable cats — and people.

And not just talk, either. Shocking eye-openers like that should prompt us to significantly beef up funding of spay and neuter programs to prevent animals from being born into lives of suffering.