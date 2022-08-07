Kozelsky: Covid's back stronger -- so watch out

After two years of the pandemic, and more than a year past vaccines have been introduced, it’s become easy to take Covid — and safety precautions — for granted.

I can’t think of the last time I’ve worn a mask, and I used to be among the most dedicated of mask-wearers.

When the vaccine finally became available to people in my category, whatever that was, I stayed constantly on the internet, trying over and over, to register, until I got my appointment. That initial vaccination, and the follow-up one a month or so later, were really important to me.

But I never got around to a booster shot.

After a while, it was easy to feel cavalier about it all. People say, oh, we’ve all had it, whether we realized it or not. By now we’re all immune. We have herd immunity. Etc.

I stopped worrying about Covid — which used to put the fear of God into me — a long time ago.

Several free Covid tests are taking up too much space in the bathroom cabinet. Each time I’ve been sick with a fever since those Covid tests have come out, I’ve taken a Covid test. The next-to-the-last time I did, I swore I wouldn’t do that again. I was wasting those Covid tests being a hypochondriac.

Tuesday morning, I had a slight fever and headache and backache. I knew better than to waste one of those tests.

That is, until a couple of hours later, when the pains were much more severe. I took a test, and it turned out positive.

An hour later, my fever was high. Though I never get headaches (not even after accidentally slamming the hoe handle into the side of my head last weekend — bruising, yes, but headache, no), the Covid headaches were intense.

My back and shoulders started experiencing severe stabbing pains. That seemed bad enough at it was, until I remembered what we all heard about Covid when it was new: For some people, it felt like shards of glass inside their lungs.

That thought was terrifying. The shards-of-glass feeling in my shoulders was bad enough as it was.

Then the scary thoughts filled my head: If it is getting this bad this quickly, what if I would end up having to go to the hospital?

That’s when all sorts of worries mingle in the head, ranging from what it would feel like to be put on a breathing machine, to what would the EMS responders think if they had to come in the house and get me and my kitchen was still a mess?

So it became my mission to tidy up the house just in case. That could only be done in very short, very slow sessions in between long hours of sleep on the sofa.

The bedroom at the top of the stairs seemed like an impossible journey. Was lying in my own bed worth the trek? What if I needed something downstairs once I had made up there?

Having Covid is no walk in the park. It reduces every action to the most elemental of analyses: How long will this take? How far away is it — three steps? Or a flight of stairs? Crossing the back yard for tomatoes and eggs suddenly seemed impossible.

Perhaps all this discomfort and worry would have been avoided had I kept on top of my Covid vaccination and boosters schedule.

The last time I was in church, they were giving out more free Covid tests and masks. A lady who works at the health department spoke up to say we should all be careful, because Covid has been back strong lately.

I was one of the people who commented after her, saying I had been hearing of many people I knew coming down with Covid — little imaging that I would be next.

Y’all be careful, because ya never now.

