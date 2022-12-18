Kozelsky: Crinkly brown leaves all year long

Scraggly, messy ferns in winter; yellowing, leggy poinsettias in summer; and all year long, crinkly dried-out leaves all over the floor.

That’s the life and home of the optimistic fool who thinks that this will be the year she can make those seasonal plants last all year long.

This year I thought I had found the secret to keeping ferns through the winter.

OK, I know the real secret is to hang them in a cool but not freezing place such as the basement or garage so they can go dormant, and just water them infrequently. However, I don’t have a basement or garage.

I do have an enclosed back porch which may do the trick, but its available shelves are taken by the wandering dude (used to be called “wandering jew” but that name has fallen out of favor) and other hanging plants that adorn our second-story flower boxes each warm season.

Uh-oh, that reminds me: Got to get up and water them. As I’ve learned in life, there’s no time like the present.

***

Mission accomplished — and while I was at it, I watered the Christmas trees too. They are far too easy to forget about.

To my delight, the window-box wandering dudes on the porch are looking great. If they can just hold out for another three months, they’ll make it back to the window boxes so we can start spring gardening with a bang.

The very same batch of wandering dude, though, that’s on the window shelves in the kitchen already is about a third of the way through with crinkled brown leaves. That is going to be a long three months trying to keep them holding on—and keep the shelves clean and floors swept.

And back to the ferns. This year it was a new approach: Cut all the fronds off to the base of the plant, since they’re just going to die off anyway.

As I started cutting, I noticed the tips of new fronds just starting to come up. I switched tactics—and clippers. This was a job for the smallest, thinnest-tipped, sharpest of the shears. I put away the big ones and slowly, carefully, trimmed out the old fronds as close to the base as possible while leaving the fresh new fronds. They would be the start of next spring’s lush, green ferns ready to hang on the porch.

Watching those little fronds grow on the otherwise bald and stubby ferns bases was a big like watching tiny chicks grow into pullets, imagining the hens they will be one day — and not nearly as messy and time-consuming.

We got past the cold spell of fall and when it started being warm again the ferns went back outside to get some fresh air and sunshine.

There they stayed one freezing night, though, when they all died down.

Now those poor fern bases are out on the enclosed porch, not looking like they will be able to resurrect themselves but who knows. At least they won’t be shedding leaves all over my bedroom floor like they did in the winter of 2020 when I was real optimistic about the ferns until I gave up just the month before it would have been time to put them back outside — just up and threw them in the trash.

And when it’s prime fern time, spring and summer — how long do we give those Christmas poinsettias before finally giving up?

The folks at Walsh’s Chick have poinsettias all figured out. They have had the same poinsettias for several years, and those plants which sit on the floor reach up to the counter. In summer they sit out outside the restaurant.

The poinsettia in my house already has leaves dropping, and that, despite the grand intentions which with it was brought into the house, and watered carefully.

And so the yearly pattern of good intentions versus reality continues.