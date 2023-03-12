There are some lines that once you cross them you can never go back.

Or can you?

Never in my life did it occur to me to let the dogs on the furniture. I didn’t even realize other people did until gradually, and with surprise, I started becoming aware of that practice.

Of course, it has occurred to the dog herself. When we pull into the driveway at night, our headlights shine through the kitchen window, where she can be seen sitting at the chair at the table as if she were a lady at dinner. By the time we open the door, she’s standing by the door as if she’d been there all along.

Worse, there are times my bed is rumpled and covered in dog hair. Gross! Yet I have never once caught her on the bed. Sometimes she gets on my daughter’s bed. My daughter has told me that the dog doesn’t heed her when she tells her to get down, but if my daughter calls out, “Mama!” the dog hops right down to the floor and acts innocent.

A few months ago my daughter made an appeal to let the dog on the couch. I told her that letting dogs on furniture simply wasn’t done. She counted off practically everyone we know as examples that it is, indeed, done. Just lay a blanket over the furniture to keep it clean, she said. I said no.

Earlier this week, as I was sitting on the couch typing some stuff for the Bulletin, a thought struck: Why not let the dog join me? A lot in my life has changed through the long years, and this could be one of those things. One day my daughter will go away to college and it’ll just be me and the dog anyway.

I laid a sheet over the couch, sat back down and patted the spot beside me.

The dog looked up in shock, ears perked up.

I patted again. She leapt up.

It was utter chaos. She hopped around and twirled, knocking my computer, the mouse and the cats off the sofa. She stepped on me and it hurt. It took a long time for her to get settled.

For the next time, I switched ends of the couch: She was at my left so I could keep using my computer mouse with my right hand.

Each time she’d sit up there, it would start out with a lot of awkward bumbling about. She’d knock the computer, mouse and cats to the floor. Then she’d eventually turn the other way and lay down, stretched from one end to the other.

She also left the sofa-blanket covered in dog hairs. I know the advocates of this practice say to give your dog a lot of baths, but I’m so busy I can’t take on another daily or weekly task.

After a few days of sofa time she went back to her dog bed on the floor at my feet. Perhaps the novelty wore off, or perhaps she is just as much a creature of habit as I am.

Thank goodness—we both seemed to independently draw the same conclusion, and went back to our previously established ways.

After all, she can still sneak up there when we’re not home.