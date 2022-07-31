Kozelsky: Flying the friendly skies - alone

It was with a lonely heart I watched the airplane roll on down the runway.

It was taking my daughter to visit her uncle and cousins for five days, but in that instant it seemed like an eternity.

It was her second time flying on her own, and she went well-guarded. As the mother, I had a gate pass to let me through the security screening area of the airport to wait with her at the gate, and a good thing, too, because the flight was delayed four times, and the gate changed once.

Not that that would have fazed my daughter. Since she was little, I had taught her to read her airline tickets and the Arrivals and Departures screens and airport signs. By the time she was 10 we pretended that she was flying alone, and she would navigate the whole airport by herself, with me following behind her.

Not that she needed to do any navigating: The airline had given her a huge clear pouch to wear around her neck, holding her Unaccompanied Minor instructions and her ticket. It also had the name and contact information of my brother, who would have to show his ID to pick her up at the gate from the direct flight.

When we saw how big that pouch was I joked with her that it was far more conspicuous than the pieces of paper I used to pin to her shirt, front and back, with all flight information, my name and phone number and the names and phone numbers of our family members at both ends of the flight, just in case we ever got separated when we traveled together.

“You also used to write your phone number on my arm with a Sharpie,” she reminded me.

Oh yeah, that too.

I’m the type of mom who plays it safe.

Flying now is a far cry from the wild days of the 1970s and ’80s, when my sister and I flew alone over 700 miles from one parent’s house to another a few times a year. Our dad would walk us to the plane, before the days of those air-conditioned corridors. We’d walk outside the gate, down stairs, across the runway, then up the stairs to the plane. Dad would buckle us in at our seats and kiss us good-bye before getting off the plane.

We always got to sit near the pretty stewardesses, who would give us those airline flight wing pins and activity books and extra packs of peanuts, and they’d sometimes bring us up front to see the cockpit and meet the captain.

In our earliest years of flying a stewardess always would accompany us during flight changes, but by the time I was 10, I navigated airports totally on my own, with my younger sister in tow.

Our flight would reach the stopover airport – Atlanta or Philadelphia or every now and then Chicago and even some airport in Texas – and we’d get off the airplane, walk to the Departures board, find out the gate where our next flight would be taking off, and head in that direction.

Oh, the excitement if we didn’t have much time and would have to run through the airport, like important people on a mission!

And double that excitement if our commute between gates included a tram or subway. We didn’t really encounter moving sidewalks back then, but those are common now, and they used to be just as much of a thrill to my daughter when she was younger as they would have been to my sister and me had they been common way back then.

This time, as we waited for boarding to begin, my 13-year-old wanted to get up and do a few things on her own: go buy us some drinks, then later, throw away the cups.

My heart leapt as she walked off, promising not to go too far. I strained my neck to watch her, imagining kidnappers at every corner.

I remembered a family I visited in Monterrey, Mexico, last year. The 15-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl rode an actual subway, on their own, through that city of 1.1 million people just to go to school and back every day.

Kids can do more than we give them credit for.

If Sol and Victor could navigate Monterrey on their own, and I could get through airports as a child on my own, then my girl could handle getting us drinks in Terminal D of the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport (the closest airport for a direct flight).

Even so, I kept a tight watch – then as soon as I saw her return, turned back around and pretended I hadn’t been looking.

Kozelsky: The good ole' American Standard 6-gallon: They don't make 'em like the old days "That one right there," he'd say of toilets, pointing in the other direction toward the end of the hall, where a deep, long and wide ceramic bathtub is visible through the doorway, "has a good ole' American Standard 6-gallon flush."