Note: Shortly after this column was turned in for layout, the Bulletin received notice that all Henry County public schools will now have School Resource Officers. Up until that point, there was an SRO in each high school and middle school, and another one SRO shared by all nine elementary schools.

Some schools have School Resource Officers (SRO’s), who are law enforcement officers stationed in schools in efforts to create safer environments. They are known as friendly people liked by the kids, who teach kids early on to trust, not fear, officers.

Yet they also serve a crucial role that, fortunately, our area hasn’t had to see in action, but thank God it’s there: armed guard.

There was a time when school safety just didn’t come into question. Now, though, we live in a society with the worst of all horrors: school shooters. Since the shock of Columbine in 1999, there have been 376 school shootings, the Washington Post reported, and more than 300,000 children have been affected by them.

The Post tallied up that at least 1999 children, educators and other people have been killed in school shootings, and 424 have been injured.

The median age of a school shooter is 16, the Post reports. That’s not the people school security checkpoints are trying to keep out; that’s the people who are already in the schools.

Through 2017, there was an average of 11 school shootings a year, but the rate started climbing dramatically in 2018. After the pandemic break, there were 42 in 2021 and 46 in 2022, the Post reports.

The other day an unnatural thought came to my mind just as natural as you please. My daughter is in eighth grade, and she’s made it this far without encountering this worst of all tragedies (I can’t even spell it out in the same paragraph as mentioning my own child — and I bet it sickens you to think that terrible phrase in the same conversation as your own child too). She only has a little more than four years to go. She’s almost done — almost made it out without that happening in our schools. (And of course there are the college years, but when you’re trying to make yourself feel better about something, you don’t overthink it.)

Then it hit me: Instead of having a mother’s normal thoughts — slow down the growing up, and let her remain a child a little longer — I was thinking the opposite. I wanted her to hurry up and get out of schools because American schools now are the dangerous places.

One day this year she texted me from the school lunch room that her school was on lockdown, and this lockdown was lasting much longer than the usual lockdowns, so she thought it was the real thing, not a drill.

There must have been dozens or hundreds of other local parents like me reading similar texts. I responded to her cheerfully, with the focus on how her knees must feel uncomfortable after sitting under the table for so long, when in reality I was utterly sick to my stomach and wanting to frantically type that I love her.

Of course, what to really aim for would be that crazy and destructive people not get guns in the first place. I’d sure love to see that be the case, and efforts made in that direction.

Until that happens, though, I as a mother and a citizen would like to see each school heavily fortified and with an SRO who is not only friendly with the kids but fierce in the line of attack.