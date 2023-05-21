Related to this story

Kozelsky: I lost the showdown

Kozelsky: I lost the showdown

My car was parked facing a pickup on the opposite side of the row. Another lady got into the pickup at the same time I got into the car.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How power poses can boost kids' self confidence