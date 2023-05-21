No, friends, I cannot help you get $150,000.

Though I’ve been hearing from various people that I am claiming to — or, more accurate, my name and picture are being used to make that claim.

It started a couple of weeks ago, when a few people sent me texts over Messenger saying they think my Instagram account has been hacked. It looked like I was sending out messages offering money, or government grants, or something like that.

I looked myself up on Instagram and sure enough, found two Holly Kozelskys. That was back then. Just now I did it and found three Holly Kozelskys.

I have an Instagram account I opened years ago to get some pictures I needed for an article. It must have been an article on Perpetual Groove for Rooster Walk, because that’s the only Instagram I was following until I added Bad Real Estate pics a couple of years ago just for the fun of it, and then my daughter because a mother must be checking up of course.

So with so little activity on my real Instagram account it’s a little difficult to distinguish it from the fake Instagram account in my name. In the real one, my hair is curly; in the fake one, it’s straight.

For some reason I couldn’t figure out how to report that account as fake, so I took a screenshot which I posted to Facebook, asking other people to report it as fake.

The next day I realized I had gotten the real and fake Instagram accounts confused and I had ended up asking people to report my real Instagram account as the fake one.

Whoops.

The other day Eddie Newman of Ridgeway called me.

He said he got one of those messages from the fake me. The fraudster was “trying to get me to open up a site to go to some lawyer, and I knew without a shadow of a doubt it was a scam,” he said.

But first, it almost looked like it might have a shadow of possibility of being real.

The conversation started out with the fake me saying (by text) “hello” and giving a wave symbol. He gave it the thumbs up, and a few pleasantries were exchanged.

Then the fake me wrote, “’I have a good news for you,’ — which, that was poor grammar,” he said, the first big tip-off that something wasn’t right.

The fake Holly said she had information about “the DHSS Subvention Project” which supposedly was to give people money to help pay bills, medical bills and for a new home.

That’s when he played along: “Are you serious? I’ll check it out.”

“Should I give you the agent information?” the person replied, but with more sentences (that I wasn’t fast enough to type out in my notes as Eddie was telling me about it). “I knew it was a foreigner by now, them talking like this,” he said.

He asked that person to call so he could verify by the voice, but of course no call, just more messages.

“This goes on and on,” he said. “I said, ‘Do I have you, or do I have your clone?’”

The fake Holly tried to get him a few different times to contact that so-called agent. At one point he replied, “message me when you get to the office.”

He said he thought this experience would help warn other people about these scams: Be on the lookout, and check up on everything.

As for me, right after his call I looked up “Holly Kozelsky” on Instagram and found three. I figured out how to report two of them as fake. Now there’s only one Holly Kozelsky on there.

For now, at least ...

