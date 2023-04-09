It doesn’t require a special talent to catch a tree, just plenty of practice. Keep aiming and keep trying, and you’ll hook trees and the occasional underbrush with the best of them.

Trees aren’t particular in what type of bait they prefer. They’ll nibble with equal enthusiasm at a handmade caterpillar lure or a ball of Berkley PowerBait.

A caterpillar lure is about an inch worth of pipe cleaner wrapped around a hook to resemble a striped caterpillar body. It even has little hairs sticking out. The more orange ones work better in the Dan River; black and brown or olive and brown ones do well in the Smith River.

If you’ve been fishing for a while with caterpillar lures and haven’t caught anything, just switch on over to PowerBait. PowerBait is kind of like Play-Do, but it stinks to high heaven of fish (in a variety of scents for the discriminating fisherman and trout) and it doesn’t dissolve in water. It’s brightly colored and easy to spot and follow the progress of in water or in the air hanging from a branch.

Trout love PowerBait. They’ll smell it and see it from way off and come swimming toward it to gobble it up. Tree branches love it too. It has the same effect on them.

To cast, flip over that chrome thing that’s over the fishing line that’s all wrapped around that center part. That loosens the fishing line so it’ll all fly out there when you cast. Keep aholt of it with a finger so it doesn’t all come aloose before you’re ready for it to, or you’ll end up with a tangle and have to do a lot of reeling in when your baited hook hadn’t even gotten anywhere yet.

Next, aim. Hold that fishing rod with both hands, with one (just one!) of your fingers over the line. That hook should be dangling down there a bit but not enough to catch the underbrush and vines that are behind you or that guy who’s over there when you swing it.

You’re going to aim for that deep spot in the middle of the river. See it? Pull back, then go in that direction. Let your finger off the line.

Now, one of three things will happen: Your hook will rather unceremoniously flop down into the water just a couple of feet from where you’re standing; or it will land in that deep spot and if there are any fishermen watching they’ll nod approvingly; or it’ll catch those tree branches that are way up there, hanging over the other side of the river.

Sometimes, if you’re really good at it, you’ll catch some tree branches or vines behind you.

Once you’ve caught your tree, the first thing to do is make sure no one’s watching. Maybe you can get that baited hook out yourself before anyone notices. Yank a little bit this way and that way to see if you can.

If you’re not fast enough, or it’s just too darned caught up in there, eventually you’ll get caught. Some really experienced, talented fisherman will glance over your way, see what’s going on, and grin.

“Hold on right there,” he’ll say. “I’ll get it out as soon as I reel this one in.”

By “as soon as I reel this one in” he means “stand here and keep casting another time or two because being out here fishing is so exciting who wants to stop?”.

Then the fisherman walks over to you, hands over his rod and takes yours. He walks to the other side of the river, or wherever the captive tree is, to retrieve the hook. It may involve a nice wiggle dance with the pole, or some yanking, or poking with a big stick that had been floating by.

Either your hook will come out magically, or the line will have to be cut and a new one put on, but either way, pretty soon you’ll be back in action, ready to cast again.

