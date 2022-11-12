Kozelsky: I lost the showdown

It was one of those nightmare shopping trips where you just totally give out before you’ve even finishing getting all your stuff and making it to the cash register.

To make matters worse, it was in the type of store that is an utter nightmare to be in when you’re feeling worn out at the end of a long day: rows and rows and rows of merchandise over a hard linoleum floor and under glaring fluorescent lights that bathe everything in a sickly iridescent glow.

Slowly, steadily, I put forced one foot to go in front of the other to get the last few things. I didn’t want to keep going and was tempted to leave a few things for another trip to the store when I felt better, but I knew that I’d surely regret that choice later. Daydreams of going straight home from work the next day instead of having to go to another store propelled me to finish my task.

Then it was the checkout line, and finally, the car.

It was the type of bone-deep tired where you think you won’t last another moment. In fact, though I didn’t realize it then, the next morning I would wake up late, with a slight fever and feeling overall achy-terrible, so it wasn’t just tiredness like I thought it was, but I was a little bit legitimately sick, too.

Finally I made it to the sanctuary of my car. I put the groceries in the back, then trudged the long trek three car-lengths down to put away the buggy.

My car was parked facing a pickup on the opposite side of the row. Another lady got into the pickup at the same time I got into the car.

I would just wait in my spot to pull out straight through after she backed out of her spot. I was the kind of tired that just turning around behind me to look, then putting the car in reverse, the backing out, then putting the car into first gear and driving forward would take too much effort.

I didn’t want to be rude about it, though, so I slowly got situated to give her a chance to back out first.

I put my pocketbook on the seat beside me, just so, and centered it. Slowly, I reached over to put on my seatbelt.

As I was about to put the keys into the ignition, I noticed that lady in the pickup in front of me was lighting a cigarette.

She might be a moment.

I adjusted myself a little more comfortably in my seat, then slowly straightened out my coat’s collar.

The other lady was bent over doing something near the pickup truck’s door area.

I reached over to the car’s center console, opened it slowly, got out some chapstick, put it on and put it away.

The other lady was messing around with something on the passenger seat of the pickup.

What else would she figure out to do? Surely she must be ready to put her keys in the ignition and go.

I picked up my phone, plugged in the cord, turned the car stereo to the USB port setting and turned on my audiobook.

She was fiddling with something on her dashboard.

How much longer could this go on? I checked the email on my phone.

I looked up to see if the coast was clear yet for me to back out, but dang it all, that woman was leaning over her passenger-side seat.

I gave up. I had met the master, and her abilities at the showdown surpassed mine.

Mentally acknowledging her victory, I put the keys in the ignition, started the engine, twisted my poor tired body around to look behind me, and backed my car out.

The other lady pulled her pickup truck forward to the spot my car had held, and as I left the parking lot, she drove along right behind me.

