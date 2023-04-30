No one should bake her own birthday cake. It should be baked for you by someone who loves you.

That’s what I told my daughter, anyway, on the eve of her 14th birthday. She compromised: OK, I could help her.

The girl was on a mission, and convention wasn’t going to stand in her way. And that’s the girl I’ve raised, even if it goes against my wishes sometimes.

If I had seen this coming when she was a toddler baking beside me, I’d have been relieved.

Cooking with a little one is fun, but it certainly requires its share of patience. When they are smallest, they can help measure and stir.

And, of course, you as the mom are constantly fielding the requests to taste the batter at every step — and shaking the finger when just after you’ve turned your back, you find eyes glinting with delight and batter dripping down the chin and on the clothes.

As they get older, the lessons in fractions begin as you no longer guide the measurements but let the kid do them. It’s fun, until around fourth grade, when fractions are studied in class, and they see what used to be a game as now official work.

I’ve baked all my daughter’s birthday cakes except for age 7. They included such wonders as a chocolate cake cat and all her little chocolate cupcake kittens, and the year of the mermaids when I learned by 2 a.m. the night before the party how time-consuming it is to make fondant and create designs of it.

She was 6 during the “Frozen” years, so I engaged a bakery to make an Anna cake and an Elsa cake. It was quite the subterfuge to sneak her Anna and Elsa dolls out of the house so they could be stuck into the middles of those cakes, with frosting creating their clothes, the domed cake forming voluminous skirts.

During the pandemic, when we had work and school from home, late in the day she’d call “Mama,” then ask when dinner would be ready and what it would be.

One afternoon, I heard the “Mama” call, and as my mind shifted from work to mothering responsibilities, what followed was, “Dinner will be ready in 10 minutes.”

She had made the whole meal without even asking for help (let alone permission).

This was about the time that she started making my birthday cakes for me, as well as the desserts we’d take to church or parties.

Teaching competence is more than just showing and guiding: It’s also allowing experiments. She has done all sorts of cooking experiments, some logical and some crazy. I’ve allowed them all, with the only restriction being that I would oversee the use of the stove.

There was only one that I gave a warning to before she tasted the final result. She had made a batter of eggs, vanilla and sugar, then froze that into ice cube trays with popsicle holders. When they were “ready,” she was looking forward to the result.

That’s when I explained how the heating process has a different effect than the freezing process, and the roles of flour and a leavening agent. I advised against eating them, but it still took her a lick to believe me.

So on Wednesday I never imagined she’d make the cake without me; we were out of eggs and milk. We would make it after I returned from a garden club gathering and a trip to the store.

When I got home, the kitchen smelled delicious, and a cake was sitting on the cooling rack. Turns out that between the time I had left and returned the hens had laid two eggs, and the neighbor had provided the milk.

It’s a beautiful feeling when you see your lessons have worked, even as it’s a chilling indication that they need you less and less and are becoming ready to tackle the world without you.

