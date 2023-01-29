Kozelsky: It's a long ride with cats in the car

The dog was all excited about being invited to get into the car with me Tuesday morning until she heard the meowing from the back seat.

She turned around and saw Blondie and Mr. Purrs-A-Lot in their cat carriers, and her ears drooped, her shoulders sagged and her eyes dulled. She realized where we were going: to the veterinary clinic.

The dog resigned herself to her fate, but the cats didn’t. They kept up a constant chorus of meows that grated on the ears before I had even made it out of the driveway.

That may sound callous, but I’ve had decades of driving cats around and by now have learned that no amount of talking soothingly to them or poking my fingers through the bars of the carriers seems to help.

However, I did recall my sister’s advice: Turn on “cat-soothing music.” She and her husband make several 12-hour car trips a year with their cats, and a few years ago she discovered cat-soothing music. She finds a cat-soothing music video on YouTube (no need to watch the video; just turn the sound up), and it does its trick, quieting the cats right down.

I didn’t want to sacrifice my audiobook, especially for the nearly one-hour drive to Patrick Springs, but the cats’ piece of mind is important.

The harp and flute tunes were, indeed, soothing, though also tremendously boring for an hour’s drive. The music didn’t work its magic on my cats, though.

I told the cats that if they didn’t stop meowing by the time we got near the Leatherwood Food Lion, I was going back to my audiobook, and they didn’t, so I did.

I’m at the point in life where time goes by too fast. I can see myself heading toward old age, and it’s alarming. My former little baby and then tiny tot somehow surprisingly has become a teenager.

How does time go by so quickly when a simple drive to Patrick Springs goes by so, so slowly? Each minute in the car with meowing cats goes by as slowly as molasses. If I did this every day, I wouldn’t get any more gray hairs, and my kid would remain a kid and stop growing old enough to leave home.

We barely got onto Highway 58 when I smelled it.

Too bad you just can’t tell the cats like you do the kids, “Everyone go to the bathroom/litter box whether you need it or not!” before you head out on a trip.

Oh, dear, this ride was going to be even worse, with not just the ears assaulted but also the nose. I turned the heat up high so I could open some windows for fresh air. My ears and forehead froze as my feet burned up.

Driving through Horsepasture we came upon a strong skunk scent which normally would be disdained but in this case, by comparison, was a welcome air freshener. The trip went along better after that.

After an eternity we reached our destination. The dog jumped around in the passenger seat with glee.

We went into the clinic and took care of business. There, we were attended by Dr. Linda Shell, a new veterinarian at Boyce-Holland Veterinary Clinic. Welcome, Dr. Shell, and thank you for taking care of my crew.

At the clinic, I looked on the animal physiological age chart and saw with surprise that the dog and cats, who still seemed young and new to me, were just like me, in the “Ladies of a Certain Age” category. I made a mental note to cater to the aches and pains they must be having.

On the way back, the cats were surprisingly silent. I had to look back a few times just to make sure they were still sitting upright and breathing.

Either they knew we were finally going home, or they were just overwhelmed.