Kozelsky: It's all how you look at it

The painting would have the campfire in the bottom third, with the cabin in the distance. At the campfire at night I crouched down to take photographs for reference.

On the first day, I painted the underlayment: the colors and shapes that would be sky, trees, cabin and campfire. Then I painted logs and ashes and the fire circle surrounded by rocks, and bright reds and oranges and yellows to form the base of flames.

The paint dried overnight, and the second day was for the details. Before too long, my flames and the smoldering heat below the logs looked like someone had held up red, orange and yellow dish towels in front of some brown shapes.

I flicked moving yellow and orange flames over the colored bases to clarify that that was fire.

The result looked like little leafless trees in bright colors, like in a Dr. Seuss book.

The third day was the deadline, because we were leaving the next day.

This time, I watched the YouTube videos while painting. The instructor on the video flicked his wrist, and a burning hot yellow flame arose. I flicked my wrist, and my stumpy orange tree got another branch.

I let another video guide me.

Instead of my painting improving, it got worse and worse until I gave up. Instead, I focused on the details of the rock circle which contained the fire. I put in little shadows at the bottoms of rocks, and bright highlights on the tops.

Well, you’ve still gotta know when to quit when you’re ahead – in other words, recognize that no matter how bad it is, if you fiddle with it too much, it can still look worse.

One of the YouTube instructors said to make the color for smoke you mix Titanium White, Ultramarine Blue and Burnt Umber.

I started to mix them when a chilling thought ran through me: Instead of creating a translucent look of smoke from the fire, what if I simply ruined my lovely depiction of the cabin the cabin and trees with grey streaky globs?

That’s when I took artistic license of deciding this fire of the painting would not have smoke.

It sort of matches another artistic license I already had taken. “The flames are really high for a fire,” my dad said when he passed by.

“It’s the moment when the fire just takes,” I said.

“Ah,” he said, politely overlooking the fact that the logs were painted charred black with white ashes, which indicate a fire had been burning for a long time.

Thoroughly disgusted with how my ugly, elementary so-called flames looked, I was discouraged.

Then my daughter stopped by for a look.

“It’s our campfire!” she exclaimed in delight.

And, yes, I had even painted in two sticks roasting marshmallows. I hadn’t dared to attempt any hands, so those two super long sticks just came out from the sides of the painting.

“We can hang it up and always remember our family campfire nights. And then you can enter that and I can enter my string art design in ‘Expressions’ at Piedmont Arts next year.”

Well, as they say, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and there is no greater beauty to behold than family, and those precious ways of spending time together.