This has been a week like no other.

It was physically draining and emotionally charged, but I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.

Along with continuing (mostly) full days at the Bulletin, I volunteered at the Martinsville-Henry County Warming Center seven straight nights, from the time it opened at 6:30 p.m. until it closed at 8 a.m. (There are several ways of volunteering, broken into shifts. I just did all the shifts straight through, so don’t let my intense experience discourage you from a more normal approach.)

I just zipped home once late each night and again before dawn to take care of the dog.

For several years I’d thought about volunteering at the warming center, but I was intimidated by the idea of spending the night with men I don’t know.

Maybe other people reading this column have had similar thoughts.

Suddenly and unexpectedly, though, homelessness is under intense public scrutiny. The Bulletin has had half a dozen articles on it in just the past month.

If this community’s newspaper is going to do the topic any justice, the editor must be thorough in learning about it.

And the editor and the newspaper must be familiar and accessible to the homeless people whom this is all about.

Next Sunday’s newspaper will have a proper news story about a week at the center. For now, though, I’ll share my feelings about it in a column.

Food & fellowship

You can’t beat a delicious meal as a great start to anything, and that was the case Monday thanks to Arlene Smithers. The dinner she prepared was better than you could get at a restaurant. Her daughter, MaKayla Gaylon, who was volunteering with the intake, told me it was her mother’s first time donating a meal to the center.

Each evening the atmosphere was jovial, especially when the guests arrived. It was like being at any big picnic or dinner where people enjoyed the food and fellowship, volunteers and guests alike.

Tuesday night, I brought a pack of cards. We played rummy. It was a good thing I brought the Uno cards on Wednesday, because that first pack of cards got gone.

You ain’t played Uno until you’ve played Prison Uno. It’s an unofficial enhanced version some of the men taught me as we played: If it calls for an 8, for example, you can put down two 4’s instead; if you put down a Draw Two, the next player can top it by putting down a Draw Two also, so the third player has to draw four cards — or he could put down his own Draw Two so the fourth player has to draw six, and so on.

As the week went on they taught me to play Blackjack, Tunk and other games. They were excellent teachers when it was time for that, and then turned into spirited competitors full of ribbing and cheer.

Nights could be long, as some of the people are restless. At least one volunteer has to stay awake at all times.

Mornings have a sweet intimacy to them, going around quietly while some are still sleeping, then sharing coffee and breakfast with people, before I’ve even had a shower or fixed my makeup or hair. It’s that same feeling you get with fellow travelers while camping or somewhere on vacation, spending the time that’s normally private time with other people, before you have turned into your public-facing self.

The enforcer

Of course it’s easy when it’s fun. However, you also have to have a backbone. It’s a large crowd of people of varying personalities, abilities, good characteristics and problems.

I figured I was ready for anything, because throughout my years I have had close dealings with people who were mentally ill and/or disabled; an alcoholic; and men who could turn cruel and abusive.

It was naive of me to think experience with an alcoholic meant being prepared for people addicted to drugs. It’s different, but after other volunteers explained it, as well as the constant jumpy wariness of someone just out of prison, I could deal with it fine.

There is absolutely no drug or alcohol use allowed, and if anyone is disruptive they are told to leave. I had one long night with a few people pacing around and making noises, but didn’t realize it at the time that I should have sent them straight to their cots or made them leave.

It’s a wide range of abilities, from some who seem to respond best as if you were giving orders to kindergartners, to some well put together people who quietly go about their business with little to no interaction with anyone else, but every now and then you catch a glimpse of their exquisite artwork, or hear insightful comments masterfully worded.

The bottom line is you just have to be firm when setting the routine and keeping order.

I am actually finishing this column on a bench in the WC main room eight hours after the column’s deadline, which messes up the page layout routine. By now I’m bold enough to tell the guys I’m going to be late playing cards because — with eye roll — SOME of them kept me up all night last night so I slept all day and missed my work deadlines so have to catch up on the Bulletin first. They’re giving me a wide berth and promised to keep the others quiet tonight.

Didn’t I say earlier that I was intimidated by the idea of staying with men? Well, that shows you what I know! It was the women who kept us on our toes with at least one squabble each morning — usually about — guess what? The mirrors and the bathroom, with a few complaints of snoring thrown in.

All of the men were polite (even when they were being restless), and about half of them were especially caring and avuncular. The men didn’t argue with each other like the women did — just a few against their own private demons. I felt respected and protected. Some of the men took the lead in chores such as sweeping, wiping tables and taking out the trash which sort of made up for the others who left cracker crumbs all over their cots.

Its importance

What I’ve talked about so far is just the surface level of what a comfortable place the warming center is to be, interspersed with occasionally feeling like you’re herding cats or scolding children.

What is truly significant about the warming center is almost too overwhelming to take in: It is where people who have nowhere else to go can spend the night safely.

Now that I’ve spent the week with the people who sleep at the warming center because they don’t have anywhere to live, it is too awful to imagine how they manage on the nights the warming center is not open.

Some of them have vehicles, and some have jobs. But other than work — for those who have it — where can they go during the day?

I hear all the time the common refrain “That person looks like he could hold a job just fine. There’s no reason ...”

That’s just like if I were at a country club ball and some CEOs of industry were to look at me and say, “She certainly LOOKS like she could run a multi-million dollar corporation. Why is she just doing a regular-pay job?”

We all have our different levels of ability. When I am playing Uno with someone who has 30 cards in his hand and keeps drawing, I ask, “Are you SURE you don’t have a green or an 8? Let’s look.”

And there’s an 8 and several greens in his hand he could have put down. What employer is going to jump at that skill level?

The supporters

When it comes to the warming center you usually hear the same couple of people advocating for it, but what I discovered this week at the WC is that there is a steady stream of individuals and churches from all over who keep it going.

What a treat to see Dean and Donna White of Mountain Valley. We used to go to church together until Dean became the pastor of Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church. He and Donna drive the morning van to bring people from the center back to town.

Among the 6:30-9 p.m. shift volunteers I met a few people I only ever see on Facebook, such as Amber Harrison and Tony Davis, and some I see professionally (and in garden club), such as Henry County Attorney George Lyle and his wife, Beverly Lyle, of Carter Bank & Trust, and many others.

Tracy Corteville and Damion Zane come anytime a shift needs to fill in and cheerfully stay awake all night.

Volunteer Zee Koslov is the glue that holds the day-to-day operation together. She rules with a firm approach and is quick to direct or scold as needed. She says she gets away with being bossy better than most could because they see her as a mother or grandmother thanks to her gray hair.

Indeed, some of them call her “Mom.”

And last but not least: Forest Park Presbyterian Church does an immense, crucial service by allowing the warming center to operate there. I did not appreciate Forest Hills enough before for that (did you?).

By opening its doors and sharing its shelter and warmth, Forest Hills does as Jesus has told us all to do.

As a Christian and as an MHC resident—live in Henry County and work and shop in Martinsville—I am immensely grateful for the warming center and for Forest Hills for hosting it.

The warming center needs donations: of money, the dinners for 30, useful personal care items and sundries for its guests, and food the guests can take with them to have during the day (think of foods you’d pack for a day out that you could eat if you don’t have a can opener or stove).

If you have thought about volunteering there, go for it.

It is not only important to do, but also enjoyable. If you’re a little shy about it, let’s pick a night to volunteer together (seriously—I mean it).

I’ll bring the cards.