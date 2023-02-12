Note: The following is a reprint of the most controversial column I ever wrote. It was published on July 10, 2010.

I got about 150 calls, emails and handwritten notes about it. About half said they loved it and have been through the same thing — and the other half told me I was extremely disrespectful to do what I did.

I sure didn’t see THAT coming. Lots of women told me I should have left the baby in the nursery. My church didn’t have one.

So, at risk once again of ruffling the feathers of people who like a quiet church service, I present the following:

I was much better at knowing how a baby should behave in church before I had one of my own.

It used to seem so obvious. Small children would not make noise or rustle about if they were raised to behave and if their mothers kept them occupied with soft toys and books. A crying baby should be taken out of the sanctuary.

Now my 15-month-old has jolted me into the real world.

It’s a delicate balancing act. How do you raise up a child in the church when it’s entirely against children’s nature to sit still for an hour? Shoot, that’s even hard for a lot of adults to do.

Thank goodness for the hymns. They drown out the milder baby noises and also allow for the action of a few rounds of standing up and sitting back down. By the time the sermon starts at 11:20, though, the challenge is on.

11:22. I hand her the bunny book, which she looks at happily.

11:24. She discards the book and turns up her nose at the plush toy. She picks old programs and bookmarks out of the Bible, stands up in the pew, and hands them to the woman behind us one at a time. Though the woman smiles, I’m not sure if she really does enjoy having something to do beside listening to the sermon or just is being polite.

1:26. The baby’s getting restless. I pull another toy out of the bag, just to realize a moment too late it’s one of those with a bell in it.

11:27. We begin one of her favorite games. I take off her shoes, and then I take off her socks. I hold one sock open, and she sticks her hand in it. She smiles, removes the hand, and sticks her other hand in it. It goes on and on. I’m sure we’ve made it almost to the end of church, until I look at the time. It’s only 11:29.

11:30. She yanks away when I offer the puppet she normally loves.

11:31. She’s back to handing slips of paper to the woman behind us, and then her shoes to the woman’s mother.

Those patterns are repeated until 11:47. It’s hard to settle her down until she roots through my pocketbook. She gleefully lunges for my keys. That’s a guaranteed winner—except the jangling noises.

11:54. Should I let her stand on the floor, as she’s trying to do? I look over toward the other family with small children. One of them is walking in between the pews. I let my baby down.

11:55. Uh-oh ... She bangs her head on the hymnal holder! She’s about to break into tears—but, thank goodness, the keys once again distract her.

11:58. I start hoping there’s no altar call, but then I catch myself. It might be a sin to wish against something like that.

Noon. She really starts squirming around, but that’s OK now. We’re on our feet, singing the final hymn, which drowns out the baby sounds she’s starting to make.

Then the preacher gives his benediction, and I silently add an amendment about surviving another Sunday hour.