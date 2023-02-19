Last week I did something my parents never allowed me to do when I was a teenager — and with my own teen daughter, no less.

We watched music videos from the 1980s, and as we laughed at the naive simplicity of them, I reflected with wonder on the changes of attitudes of society, and of my parents, over the decades.

Back in the 1980s, when cable TV and MTV were new, I yearned to watch that music-video channel. However, it was strictly forbidden. Our parents were suspicious of all sorts of supposed bad influences.

The first one we watched was “Rapture” by Blondie. The lip-syncing singer walked around an assortment of characters in the corner of a studio which had been painted vividly and had a few props such as fake plants and a lamp post.

It looked homemade and harmless and as if the people making it were friends who had a lot of fun together doing it.

Then it was “You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)” by Dead or Alive. The fun video had simple special effects: The singer was shown through a picture frame, some men waved flags, a long piece of cloth rippled behind the singer — all in what looked like in front of a 12-foot screen which matched the floor in color.

“Do you see why Grandpa wouldn’t have let me watch this?” I asked.

“Yes,” she said. “The man has long hair and is wearing makeup.”

“AND he’s wearing a purple robe and really swiveling his hips,” I said.

With this new world my daughter is growing up in, men can have long hair and makeup if they want, and women can have short hair and no makeup, and in fact people don’t even have to stick to being a man or a woman. Any chance my Dad saw that coming and tried to slow it down by not letting his kids watch MTV?

There’s no telling, but one thing’s for sure — that same Dad who seemed so strict to his kids when they were children is now a friendly, compassionate, open-minded man who is kind and respectful and accepting of anyone no matter their lifestyle or appearance.

The musicians of Twisted Sister looked ridiculous in super long frizzy hair and garish makeup as their songs (“We’re Not Gonna Take It,” “Smoking in the Boys’ Room”) mocked adult authority. Several times in one video they repeatedly tossed an out-of-it father through walls and windows that rip apart like cardboard. It’s comedy — but my parents would have been appalled. And the video was done in broad daylight. The musicians would have looked much better in the dark.

In the music videos back then, often singers wore regular clothes, and their hair sometimes looked a little messy (not even in the on-purpose way). Abba performed like that, when they weren’t in crazy disco suits.

The parents didn’t want us seeing sexy, skimpily dressed women, but even that in the 1980s was more innocent. This was in the days before breast and even butt implants were commonplace, so their looks were achievable and realistic.

Then there’s the 1980s video producers playing with the then-new technology. Many videos have crazy special effects that give you headaches to watch, such as Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” which has the background behind the musicians and their instruments rippling like in a mirrored tunnel.

It occurred to me that just as my daughter and I watched these cheerful music videos my parents once banned, she might one day watch with her kids the music videos of today.

So I have to ask myself, as a mom, is her generation of music not as bad as I think it is? What I see is full of sex, drugs and murder.

Despite my recent lesson in generational differences, I still say — I hope not.