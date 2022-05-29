Kozelsky: Of 19 children, two teachers and one husband

Just after Joe Garcia returned home from leaving flowers on a memorial for his wife and those who died with her, he died of a heart attack. The high school sweethearts had been together for more than 25 years.

His wife, Irma Garcia, had died with her arms around her fourth-grade students. She and fellow teacher Eva Mireles and 19 children were killed Tuesday by a teenager with a gun who entered their elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

As a mother – as a human being – I cannot bring myself to talk about the deaths of those 19 children and their two teachers. It is too dreadful to speak aloud, or write on page.

As these things happen – these school shootings, which have become a regular gut-wrenching part of America – they stun one. How can we go on with life after such a tragedy as if nothing has happened; but yet how can we talk or write about something so beyond words?

At every school shooting, part of me calls for writing about it but the greater part of me cautions me in panic to never, ever acknowledge it, lest this plague on America somehow be contagious.

The closest it seems possible to even find the words to dance around the unfathomable atrocity is to say that Joe Garcia died of a heart attack in the grief of losing his lifetime companion, leaving their four children orphans.

That, which in a normal society would be the extreme of tragedy, is but the mere tip of the iceberg on the unspeakable modern abomination.

