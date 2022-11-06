Kozelsky: Running off customers

There’s all this talk about how to revitalize uptown Martinsville.

Business owners try things such as sales, advertising, signs and Facebook.

Well, how about this basic step for starters?:

Leave room for your potential customers to park.

How can customers even come into a store or office or restaurant if the business owner is parked in one of the few spots along the road?

Of course, some business owners are too smart to park in front of their own buildings. Instead, they just park a few doors down in front of someone else’s.

Then there’s that black car that’s usually parked up on a sidewalk on Main Street.

We have three spots in front of the Bulletin. I usually park around back, but last week I had to park up front to unload plants for the plant giveaway. I circled uptown for 20 minutes looking for a place to park within a reasonable hauling distance. I figured all the cars were from people inside the Bulletin waiting for plants.

Imagine my surprise when I finally parked in front of the Ground Floor (sorry, Josh) a block down and hauled up a 5-gallon bucket of lilac bushes and a big tub of herbs which got my dirt all over my clothes just to discover that only one person was waiting for plants – and he had had to park two blocks away also?

Those cars in front of the Bulletin were there for hours. I wouldn’t mind if they were customers of TAD Space or Mark’s Jewelers or What’s Your Sign or other neighbors, but by watching people come and go I gathered that they weren’t.

A little while later I was settled in at my computer when Lewis Powell came in to conduct business. He waved over to me and said I ought to write an article about parking.

“That’s exactly what I was thinking,” I said, still cranky.

“It makes me feel so sad that people are insensitive about the parking spaces out there,” he said. “They act like don’t nobody have to park there but them. They just park any kind of way. There’s enough space for two more people to park, but you can’t, because of the way they are parked,” hogging half each of two spaces.

His car was parked way on down Church Street in the same spot another woman had parked earlier to come to the Bulletin. She had walked with a cane and told me how difficult it is for her to patronize uptown businesses because of the parking.

Powell said he usually comes uptown two or three times a month “and when I do I have to wait and wait until I can find a parking space, because everybody parks so carelessly out there. A lot of people avoid coming uptown because of the way people park.”