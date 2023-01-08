Kozelsky: Stumped at the store

Editor’s note: Here’s a blast from the past: This was written in 2008 — when self-checkout had just arrived in Martinsville ...

When I would go on vacations, one of the things that was exciting to me about big-city life was the self check-out at grocery stores. It was part of my adventure to get some groceries just so I could try out those machines.

But when I’m here at home and am faced with a self check-out, suddenly it’s not so exciting any more.

It’s worrisome. I can’t deal with that thing on a regular basis.

Not only that, but I anticipate that it’s what the future holds: There will be more and more of them, and fewer and fewer real check-out clerks to do the job for me.

I have to learn it.

Once I went through the self check-out at one of those big building supply stores. What was the point of that, since as soon as I started trying to ring things up the screen told me to wait for the clerk. She had to come over and do something special for the little items. Then she had to come back. And back.

“Do you have to do this all day, keep fixing when the customers mess up?”

“Oh yeah,” she laughed. “They all do.”

Then I told the screen that I had put in my final item. Suddenly a computer-image Barbie doll babe was pictured on the screen.

“Is that supposed to be me?” I asked.

“Yeah,” the clerk chuckled. “You’re supposed to do what she does.”

I watched as the computerized hottie sashayed about the screen, swiping cards here and gathering bags there.

Wait a minute. Is she supposed to represent the stereotypical customer who buys hardware at the big building supply place? Hmrph.

The other night I went through it at the grocery store. That’s only because there wasn’t any real register open that late.

There was a tired man on one side of me (I heard the F-word a lot) and a laughing man on the other. The laughing man chuckled his way all the way through his order, making funny comments every time the thing beeped a correction.

The machines kept buzzing protests at our actions. “Do they put you here to arrest us if we mess up?” I asked the security guard.

“No,” he said. “You’ll get the hang of it,” he assured me.

While he kept his post, the poor clerk was running ragged. He had to respond to all those something-gone-wrong buzzers and answer the “assistance needed” buttons.

When I was trying to think something through, the computer would tell me to hurry up and put something in a bag. But I hadn’t scanned it yet.

When I put a bag in the buggy to make room in the bag area, the computer went at me. It told me to put the bag back. How did it know?

The scan of the cat-food can wouldn’t take. I tried and tried and tried. When it finally took, I turned around and sighed: Oh no, so many more little cans of cat food and multiple little yogurts!

The worse came, though, with the produce. When I’m in line in front of a cashier, I get impatient as they look up codes. “It’s curly-leaf lettuce!” I tell them. Now, though, I was looking ... Lettuce, lettuce ... Romaine, Bibb, red leaf, iceburg ... And is that the code on the left, or on the right? What a biiiiiig chart.

Whew. Finally, finished. Now, that was an ordeal.

I swung my pocketbook over my shoulder and picked my coat out of the buggy.

Oh, noooooooo.

There was that huge sweet potato. I had forgotten it. But I sure wasn’t going to go through all that again. (It would involve not only variety and code but also weighing. Too much work.)

“Umm, here,” I told the clerk. “I forgot this. I’m sorry. I’m just going to leave it there.”

“That’s OK; I’ll ring it up for you.”

“No, really, that’s OK. I don’t want it any more. I just want to go.”

One of the customers (the tired one) near me said, “Here, I’ll do it.”

Sheesh. This was becoming a production.

The clerk, the cussing tired man and I all lunged for the sweet potato, and the laughing man just stood back and laughed.