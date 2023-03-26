Like always when I sign my daughter up for something, I picked the best time, way and place to tell her I had done so and braced myself for protests and complaints.

Much to my delight and surprise, though, she took news of the latest one with great cheer.

I signed us both up for the Women’s Self Defense Class offered Saturday (yesterday) in Bassett. She’s 13, and I’ve been warning her what lies ahead for being a young lady, and then a woman, and now it’s time (or past time?) to really get her prepared.

Apparently she agrees and understands the need. What she told me when I was expecting her to complain that it’s boring, that she doesn’t want to get up early on a Saturday, that it would be embarrassing, whatever — instead, was, “Statistically most women are going to be sexually abused or attacked.”

“Yes,” I said, while making a mental note to look up the statistics.

We were on to something here.

When I was a kid, serious talks were dreadful and uncomfortable. It never ceases to amaze me how open and forthright this generation is at talking about things that I never, ever have talked willfully about with my parents or anyone other than close friends of my age, and have only listened to the parents’ awkward attempts on under great pains.

(I looked it up after we got home. There are a variety of sources and ways to specify it; the Centers for Disease Control says more than half of women and almost a third of all men have experienced sexual violence involving physical contact. One in four women have been raped. And it starts early.)

A teenage girl today is facing a maze of dangers. On top of sexual violence there’s bullying, discrimination, God-only-knows what online stuff is getting passed around by kids, leers and jeers, raised eyebrows, sideways comments and the like.

“It’s not so much a question of IF you’ll face that kind of trouble, but WHEN, and how to deal with it,” I said. We talked about all kinds of things related to that. It seems shameful when it happens, as if it was our fault, but it’s not. However, there are things we can do to minimize the chances. For example: Don’t be wearing skimpy clothes then get drunk at a frat party (Oh how easy stereotypes are to fall into, but — there are reasons some stereotypes get started).

So now we’ve had our Women’s Self-Defense Class. It seems kind of funny that we approached it from the opposite ends of the spectrum. When I was her age, I had to watch out for men’s basal intentions. Now that I’m taking this class at my age it seems more along the lines of protecting myself from purse-snatchers. Ha! We change, but the fact that it’s a dangerous world out there doesn’t change.

There are big lessons such as this self-defense class that come along now and then, and little ones that pop up all the time. I’m always coming across learning opportunities that I pass her way.

A recent one was a Saturday Night Live video you can see on YouTube. It appears to be from 2006 but is just as relevant today. It depicts a class on how to use the social media platform MySpace. The students are one mom trying to learn it because her daughter uses it, and several middle-age men who want to learn it so they can use it to target teenagers.

It’s funny, but it also packs one heck of a message — a great way to share a concept.

When it comes to our kids, we’ve got to scare them with the realities of what they may encounter — and arm them with the tools to defend themselves.