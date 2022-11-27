Kozelsky: Terrible news to break

As I was driving to work a shocking sight on the side of the road shot a jolt through me, making my hands suddenly tremble on the steering wheel.

It was my daughter’s cat, run over.

“That can’t be Sprinkles,” I thought, heart racing. “She wouldn’t have walked that far away, would she?” It was about three houses down, with lots of space between them since it was out in the country.

Sprinkles was kind of lazy and just seemed to hang around the porch. But in her younger days, she was more of a traveler.

I slowed down, turned the car around and went to the spot.

It was kind of hard to tell, but it sure looked like Sprinkles.

This poor cat’s belly was white, like Sprinkles’. There were Sprinkles’ splotches of grey and white tabby stripes, and Sprinkles’ orange patches.

As I was making this assessment, my stomach was turning over in stress, reacting to both the sad and unpleasant situation I was looking at, and worse, the dread of breaking the news to my daughter.

For several years, we’ve made fun of Sprinkles’ big, fat tummy which goes “flap, flap, flap” (a saying we’d developed). Her tummy didn’t look quite so big and fat there, but then again, she was all splayed out, belly stretched. And our Sprinkles has been looking smaller over the past couple years as Mr. Purrs-A-Lot, a great big soft black ball of cuddles, has ballooned to gigantic proportions.

The tears came, as much for daughter as for Sprinkles, who had loved this cat for 10 years. I remembered back to the time when we used to have a weekly Cat Party, every Saturday, in Sprinkles’ honor. We would dress up for it; all Sprinkles had to do was stay in her seat, which she normally was a good sport for.

I needed to see her face to be sure, but the cat’s head wasn’t something that could be looked at — and a quick glance confirmed there wasn’t enough face left now to recognize anyway.

Gently, I picked up the cat. She was still warm. I wrapped her in the best of the cloth shopping bags we keep in the car for grocery store trips.

As I drove home, memories filled my mind: My daughter as a little girl, playing wildly with her kitten. The times my daughter has had a fever, and the cat slept loyally at her side all day and all night. Our laughter at how whenever we fed the canned cat food, Sprinkles wolfed hers down first, then would go over to another cat, smack that cat in the face with a paw, then eat that cat’s food.

The tears were flowing heavily as I walked into the house and got a pretty cloth to wrap the cat in. Then I changed my shoes and went to the outbuilding for a shovel.

I wrapped up the cat and set her on the porch. There she would wait until my daughter and I could have her a proper funeral together.

But when? There only would be 45 minutes between school and dance class. If she received such heavy news before dance class, how could she dance while in mourning?

But it would be dark by the time she came home.

At least I could get the hole ready. I started digging.

I dug and cried, and cried and dug.

Suddenly the real Sprinkles came walking around the corner of the house.

Sprinkles!

I ran to our cat and hugged her, and cried in relief, and sent up a little prayer of thanks.

I put her in the house and shut her in, safe. But whose cat did I have?

Though I asked all around the neighborhood, I never did find out where that other cat had come from.

However, she did get a proper burial, laid gently into the ground, and she was so well wrapped in lovely cloths that not a speck of dirt got on her as the shovel did its work.