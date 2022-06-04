Kozelsky: That old hound finally got away

Less than a month ago, my column was about how I couldn’t keep the hound dog up – she kept wandering off, despite any fencing arrangement we came up with.

We kept building her fortress stronger and stronger, and she kept showing us the most surprising escape techniques we’d never thought of.

Though this hound dog loved running off, she also loved to come back. It didn’t matter where she was: As soon as she heard us calling her (which took a while, and a lot of searching on our part, because she was hard of hearing), she would come floundering on back, cheerfully. Her attitude seemed to be: “Oh, you want to see me? I want to see you, too!”

This time, she’s left her bounds for real, and we can’t get her back.

The speculation was always whether it would be cancer or a car that got her. It ended up being neither.

Late one night, she became not well.

She couldn’t make it upstairs, and I couldn’t carry her up. I lay the down dog bed down, and the camping sleeping gear beside it, on the kitchen floor. We prepared for a long night.

The dog would not settle down. Either she’d try to get up and falter and I would try to support her and then reposition her body to be more comfortable, or she’d be still for a while but her moans and groans would prevent me from sleeping.

Sometimes she lay with her head on my arm.

By 1 a.m. and then 2 a.m. and most definitely by 3 a.m. I was struck with worry that I would not be in any condition to drive safely to the veterinarian at 7:30.

Full of regret and guilt, at 4:30 a.m. I left the dog to catch a little shut-eye in my bed.

First thing in the morning, we took her to the veterinarian. In addition to what we knew was wrong, it was discovered she had heart disease, and something wrong with her lungs. For a while it looked like she would get better, but later became clear she wouldn’t. Through it all, the entire staff at Boyce-Holland Veterinary Services treated both our dog and us with gentle, loving care.

My daughter lovingly cradled the dog’s head in her arms as Dr. Lorna Coyle compassionately put our beloved hound out her misery while at the same time easing our grief.

When we brought the hound home, the other dog looked curiously at her lifeless companion.

We played “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” “Amazing Grace,” “Go Rest High on that Mountain” and, just because the sound of it suited the mood, “He Stopped Loving Her Today.”

As I dug, my daughter, not needing to be told what to do, wandered through the gardens, picking flowers.

The three of us – mother, daughter, other dog — looked at the hound in her final resting place. My daughter bent down and carefully laid her bouquet of soft, delicate blue delphinium and strong, white yucca blossoms on the dog.

My daughter put the first shovelful of dirt in. Together we covered the affectionate and gentle and sometimes sneaky elderly dog we had taken in two years ago.

We placed the concrete angel from elsewhere in the yard on top of the mound. Then, with steady purpose, the other dog started digging, perhaps to release her former companion.

We told her to stop. She sat, head down, as we placed large, flat rocks around the concrete angel, then planted bulbs of grape muscari and Star of Bethlehem in the exposed dirt.

A pet gone leaves a quieter house, although the emptiness shouts loudly.

Daughter, Mama and the other dog try to adapt to the new reality, a life without snores or sighs, drooly and flappy hound-dog muzzle and neck rested on our knees and deep attentive eyes always watching us.

