Kozelsky: The 2-week cost of 2 days

How to spend two weeks hijacked by a one-weekend vacation:

Go camping.

You basically have to recreate a condensed version of everything you need to live tight and tidy enough to fit into your car.

On Monday, you haul out and air out the tent by setting it up in the back yard and the sleeping bags by hanging them out on the line.

Naturally, the tent does not fit back into its carrying case. Puffs of nylon and tarp bulge out of the top which cannot be zippered back up.

That pales in comparison to getting the slippery sleeping bags back into their pouches. You have to fold them precisely and squish them down as you roll them up. Each squish-and-roll slides the fold back open. Somehow they roll to twice the size they were before and have no chance of getting back into their pouches.

On Tuesday, you make an assessment of all the accommodations gear and replace what’s needed—a new cot, perhaps, and some bungee cords — with a trip to Dunham’s.

Wednesday, on the kitchen counter you lay out the cooking supplies you’ll need, and add to them as you think of more things. There’s the special propane camp stove, but where is the regulator that attaches the propane tanks to the stove?

Go to every town in store, don’t find one, and get your camping buddy to order one off MonsterouslyHuge.com, that website you avoid like the plague because of the way it’s killing off local businesses but in a pinch it does deliver its Bonus Members whatever they need the next day.

Thursday, plan the meals and shop. Lay the vehicle seats down and pack all the gear and provisions like sardines in a can, leaving a small spot for the dog, setting the lightest things around the dog area and tying them back so they don’t fall.

Oh, bully! Rain is forecast. Add some tarps and more rope, hoping you’ll be around trees or whatever you need to hang things. Pack another few board games in hopes they will entertain the kids in tents for ... how many hours? Pack the shovel to dig a trench around the tent to divert the water.

If you spend all week packing and preparing, and work ahead to leave the office at 3 p.m. but tell everyone you’re leaving at 2 so they’ll turn in everything to you on time, and plan for a 4 p.m. getaway — then you may stand a fighting chance of leaving the house at 5:30 p.m.

Never dare to make camping reservations further out the Philpott/Fairy Stone area. For one, they are wonderful areas with everything you need for adventure. For two, when traveling with kids and dogs you need to be able to get there — and get home — as soon as possible.

So based on a carefully orchestrated plan to take off for camp the moment the kid is home from school, by 9 p.m. the tent is finally set up, and the supper cooked. And that’s only 25 miles from home.

The next week, the unpacking and airing out is everything in reverse — except it also involves washing down and rinsing dirt from some items, and laundering everything that fits inside the washing machine.

That includes the many extra coats and blankets you brought just in case it got cold. They weren’t used, but they still ended up stinking from having spent two days in car and tent with all the dirty stuff.

Ah—camping! It is of the upmost irony that two days dedicated to nature depend entirely upon material goods that take two weeks to sort out.