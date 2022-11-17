Kozelsky: The Diamond Divas dazzle in the Patriot Players' latest production

I knew we were gonna be in for it when Valeria Edwards, Kim Hairston, Janeka Hairston and Bridgette Burnette got on the stage together.

I braced myself for what was coming.

The beat was strong and engaging, and their voices rang loud and clear and powerful through the theater at Patrick & Henry Community Community College as they sang "Go Tell It On The Mountain."

When Bridgette, Kim and Janeka sang together, with Valeria's voice rising above in echoes, chill bumps overtook me and my heart swelled. It was a joyous song, yet it brought tears to the eyes.

Thank goodness they broke into a cheerful and energetic "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," to cut some of that tension of the taut emotion.

This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for Devin Pendleton and the Patriot Players. Each of the 39 shows he has presented highlight the amazing talent in our community.

Who can forget Kim in "The Color Purple" or Bridgette in "Annie: The Musical"?

Devin's music revues mix up the feelings so that you're at the edge of one emotional direction when suddenly you're heading down another.

"Stretchy Pants" was hilarious, with an ensemble singing and dancing and Morgan Young belting out solo an ode to holiday meals: "'Cause I just tried everything, and I'm going back for round three. I got my stretchy pants on ..."

We needed that fun to balance out the tear-jerkers - Lacy Harbour's "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and Kim Everhart's "Grown-Up Christmas List."

As Kim sang "Christmas List," Stacey Davis performed a lovely ballet. Stacey is a well known dancer, both on stage and as a choreographer for Piedmont Arts' Dancing for the Arts. Her husband, Max Hall, also performs in a great deal of shows, usually comedy (who can forget his 2019 Elvis in "Christmas Spectacular"?), but in this one also straight singing and dancing.

When I heard Max and Stacey were engaged, I knew I had to do an article on that. The man who at the time was the editor of the Bulletin scoffed at me for it: "People get engaged every day. That's not news."

I did that article anyway, and it ended up being the most popular story on the Bulletin's website for two weeks. "I guess people here really like their performers," he said afterward.

Yes -- we do!

My teen daughter's favorite was the "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" mashup of light-hearted, fun melodies. That had solos by Sarah Foley, Lacey, Pam Wall, Ashley Diaz, Janeka, Joanna Gutierrez, Mallory Burton and Caroline Kirby.

In the second act, "This is Me," with solos by Lacey and Bridgette, makes you feel invincible. Just when you're all worked up feeling freedom in being yourself, suddenly comes a medley of woman-power songs: "This Girl Is on Fire," "Fight Song" and "Roar."

Fifteen-year-old Abby Jones performed an exquisite dance which embodies the qualities of those songs. It was breath-taking.

With that amazing way music has of cutting to the core, hardships of my life came rushing back at me, followed by memories of the long, difficult roads I've taken to come out on top. I felt indestructible.

"It's true, what these songs say," I whispered loudly to my daughter. "There is great power in being a woman. We are lucky we are women."

Those songs had her spellbound, too, until I ruined her enchantment by saying a silly mom thing. Oh well.

When I saw Valeria get on center stage, backed by the ensemble in black and gold outfits, I focused and drank it all in. There is nothing like Valeria Edwards joyously belting "Jesus, Oh What a Wonderful Child."

"Diamond Divas: A Very Merry Holiday Revue" runs through Nov. 26. Don't miss it!