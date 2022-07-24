Kozelsky: The dog you couldn't pet

I once had a dog you couldn’t pet.

Not just you — me, either. In his 13 years of life, the 45-pound golden dog never let me or anyone else touch him.

He never wore a collar and I couldn’t leash him.

Yet he was the most loyal, attentive dog I’ve ever had. When he died, it was a deeper loss than with any other dog I had had, too. After his death it hit me that I’d never spent a moment at home without him right beside me, no matter the time of day or night.

Somehow, puppies had taken up in one of my outbuildings one winter, apparently going under the fence to eat my dogs’ food. They were half grown by the time I realized it.

It took a few months to tame and give away two of them, but the third one never got tamed. I called the dog catcher to come get him. He told me to let him know when I wanted him to come over.

That dog looked at me, and all people, with terror in his eyes. He looked at me like he figured I would be the cause of his demise. How ironic that his acting like I would kill him would actually result in ...

No, I never got around to calling that dog catcher.

I also never got around to giving my visitor any other name than “Puppy.”

By far and away, Puppy was the most obedient dog I ever had. Was it because he loved me or was afraid of me?

Training my other dogs always took the effort of repeated lessons complete with moving their bodies into position and rewarding them with treats. Puppy, on the other hand, learned all the commands from watching my other dogs follow them. He was so attuned to me that even if he was at a distance, all I had to do was slightly move a finger or even nod my head in one way or another and he’s sit, lay, come or stay.

To get him to the veterinarian required two people. We’d put a large cage on the other side of a doorway and someone would hide out of sight, ready to shut it quickly. I’d stand in the yard and call Puppy. He’d coming running from within the house and tumble through the doorway and into the cage before he realized.

For three or four years after such an entrapment, he would not run through a doorway — only inspect very carefully before passing through one. That’s why he only made it to the veterinarian three times.

When I had the baby, I was prepared to get rid of Puppy if he even gave the slightest hint of posing a danger.

Instead, he treated her like a valuable treasure. Those two seemed to understand each other. She never reached for him like she did the other dogs. However, when he was laying on the floor, she’d lean up into him like he was a cushion.

He always leaned against my leg or would rest his face on my feet. It was just hands he would run away from.

When I’d take the other dogs for a run, they’d be on a leash, but him, never. Often he would run with his body up against my leg — bump, bump, bump, as we ran along together. Sometimes he’d run up ahead a little bit, but always returned as soon as I called him.

It made me feel bad for the neighbors to see me with one dog off-leash. That’s being a bad neighbor and against the law. If they only knew the reason they’d have been mortified!

In fact, I actually did pet him twice. Twice in 13 years. Whenever I’d pet Pepper, Puppy would stand on the other side of Pepper, their sides touching. Only twice, I managed to sneak my hand mostly off Pepper’s back and onto Puppy’s back instead.

One of those times, Pepper walked away, and Puppy and I were left in that position — me leaning way over, scratching Puppy, pretending I didn’t notice what I was doing. I snuck a glance at him: He was looking at me with an odd look on his face, like, “This is weirdly wonderful. If I don’t acknowledge this is happening, maybe it can go on a little longer.”

When Puppy was not well, I took him to the veterinarian for the third time. He could not be saved, so we brought him home to bury.

My daughter, 3 at the time, looked in horror at the lifeless dog and screamed, “Take him back to the veterinarian! Take him back!”

But death could not be reversed.

For the first time ever, I pet my dog properly, and then lovingly picked him up and carried him to his final resting place.

