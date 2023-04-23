For people who know about racing, watching the cars go is the point of NASCAR, but for the know-nothings like me, it’s the traffic and parking that catch the attention.

If you haven’t developed the benefit of understanding and appreciation of the racing phenomenon, the focus is more on how to get in and out of the sea of thousands of vehicles.

At my level of ignorance, one race is the same as another, but I’ve developed a connoisseur’s level of experience with the parking, and it’s only my memories of how bad or worse the parking has been each year which lets my various races stand out from each other in my mind.

I’m happy to say my parking experience this year was the apex of efficiency and, indeed, enjoyment.

For my first NASCAR race I was brought to the speedway on the back of a motorcycle. Riding on motorcycles is most definitely not my thing, and I don’t care how many men whose paths I have crossed call me boring for that. I’m a newspaper editor who has seen too many news stories on tragic motorcycle wrecks to make myself vulnerable to unpredictable traffic in that way.

I don’t know how that fellow who drove me to the race on the back of his motorcycle that day put up with me because I had too many rules about driving slowly, taking side roads and avoiding traffic, but he did and I appreciate it.

As my date had promised, the motorcycle parking lot is right near the entrance, plus — and this was a great benefit — traffic officers waved us by the lines of stagnant car, van and truck traffic to drive in and out quickly.

Not only did we beat all traffic, but we got to see the race from one of the suites. I sat in air conditioned comfort reading my book a mere several steps away from the all-you-can-eat buffet of a delicious foods plus a fully stocked cooler with all the (wink, wink) drinks anyone would want.

Several times I’ve parked in the media parking lot and had short walks to the track.

A more recent time I went I don’t know how I messed up on the media parking — maybe there were passes we were supposed to pick up ahead of time that I didn’t do — but I got there late and had to park way, way, way in the back and stumble unsteadily in my fancy sandals over the uneven terrain through the fields on the seemingly unending trek to the track.

This year when I was invited to join others for the race it wasn’t the race I was thinking about but the traffic and parking.

Trust them, they said.

I left home and had to get past the long, slow lines of race-fan traffic to get to their meeting place on the other end of the county. That traffic filled me with regret for what I assumed lie ahead.

Yet we met up. I squeezed into a large vehicle beside a very handsome man and an utterly charming teenage boy who looks out for me and also keeps me laughing. That good company alone, along with the pleasant companionship of the others in the vehicle, would make sitting in traffic for hours worth it.

Yet they drove right up to someone’s yard on Fisher Farm Road in Ridgeway. That didn’t seem anywhere near our destination but I had to trust their routine.

A little time was spent sharing snacks and drinks and passing around the bug spray and sunscreen. Then we walked on a wide, smooth path from the back yard through a stand of trees because before we knew it—voila!—there we were at the speedway.

A short walk down the hill and we were in; and getting out was just as simple.

So now I have, indeed, found the best way to get to the race without the race traffic or parking.

