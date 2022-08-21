Kozelsky: The empty spot on the pew

There’s a vacant spot on the pew, and its emptiness is vast and unescapingly loud.

It is on the right side of the church about halfway down toward the front. It is right next to Dudley Herndon.

Thursday evening, friends paid their condolences to the family of Doris McGuire Herndon, who had gone to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday. On Friday, at church, Doris’s friends and family gave her their farewells, during the service and afterward, at the church cemetery.

Doris and Dudley Herndon, married for 65 years, have been part of the church for as long as anyone there now can remember.

In fact, he met her there at a church revival — after a friend promised that would be a good opportunity to meet some pretty girls.

Their devoted love and friendship and obvious enjoyment of each other’s company are embedded into the fabric of the church. The strength of their marriage strengthened their church, their family and all those friends who were touched by them.

Anyone who met Ms. Doris in recent years would have a hard time matching up their image of a thin, frail, quiet lady to the robust woman she had been for most of her life.

In the 1940s, she joined her husband in France, where he was on duty with the military. Then they raised three sons, Johnny (“Rooster”), Bobby and Allen, in Martinsville. Dudley wrote about their adventures in a humorous yet inspirational book that recounts their life together.

The depth of Dudley’s sorrow for no longer having his lifelong companion by his side is unfathomable.

Many of the adults of the church were raised by Doris, who took care of children in her home while their parents worked. She also served in the church nursery for 52 years.

In Sunday school classes now and then they chuckle about how she was strict and kept them straight, even as she was loving and kind. She guided many a young person on the right path.

Many of the people who came to her visitation Thursday had been those little children she once cared for.

Among the countless lush and beautiful flower arrangements flanking her casket, two stood out. One was a romantic bouquet of bold red roses and delicate white baby’s breath with a tag that read “I love you! Your husband, Dudley.” The other arrangement included twigs bursting from the top. Its card read “No switches in heaven LOL.” It was from her sons.

A church is one body. Its congregation is one loving family, with connections that go far beyond Sunday morning service and the occasional potluck dinner.

When one member of that church family is lost, all sorrow and grieve, even though all know that person has gone on to his or her great reward.

Doris was one of five Axton siblings who form the present backbone of the church. Nancy Robertson passed away two years ago. Vera Haley, Barbara Harris and James McGuire remain.

In the life of a 184-year-old church, prior generations are replaced by the younger generations arriving. The church will go on and change and evolve, but still be itself, as the march of time continues.

It is people like Doris Herndon who have picked up the Christian work of church members long gone, carried forward those traditions, taught the young, and then passed down their examples for the next to take up.

And so as the current children grow bigger, and new babies arrive, still the church family feels those empty spots on the middle of the right side where Doris used to sit, and that one a few pews from the back on the left side where Nancy used to sit, and so on, until even our own spot on the pew becomes empty one day as well, and once again we all meet anew.