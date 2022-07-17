Kozelsky: The good ole' American Standard 6-gallon: They don't make 'em like the old days

Oh, the things we take for granted when they are commonplace and we only come to value when they are slipping away.

Such is the case with the good ole’ 6-gallon American Standard, with its bold, elongated seat and heavy duty water tank, fittingly enshrined with pride of place in the bathroom down the hall.

Uncle Bob loved that toilet, and never more-so than when his father-in-law built a second bathroom in the house, with one of those ridiculous new-fangled water-saving 1.2-gallon flushers, in 1978.

“How do they expect for them to get anything done?” Uncle Bob would complain of those disappointing parodies of a toilet made by modern-day manufacturers, and those crazy environmentalists out in California who are out to ruin it for everybody by imposing their idealistic restrictions on the rest of the country.

The American Standard is the stately cruise ships of commodes, whereas that new modern toilet at the other end of the house is but a mere rowboat. You’d better sit down carefully and not move around too much on that little one, but you could bring a stack of Reader’s Digests into the American Standard bathroom and make yourself comfortable with confidence.

Whenever there would be new visitors to the house, Aunt Verlene would show them around as needed — dining room, living room, garden. However, should she begin to mention the powder room, Uncle Bob would take over.

“Naw, you don’t want to bother with this one,” he’d say, waving dismissively at that modern 1978 bathroom with the fern wallpaper, stand-up shower and insulting excuse of a toilet. “That one right there,” he’d say, pointing in the other direction toward the end of the hall, where the deep, long and wide ceramic bathtub is visible through the doorway, “has a good ole’ American Standard 6-gallon flush.”

Aunt Verlene doesn’t mention that it takes an excruciatingly long time for that 6-gallon tank to fill back up for the next person, but if there’s a line outside the door, the wait for one’s turn seems interminable.

Though the American Standard reigns supreme, every now and then over the decades its seat needs to be replaced. Forget the easy world of $20 toilet seats at any old department store. It calls for a special trip to a real old hardware store, the type with buckled wooden floors and high tin ceilings, to get the long seat.

Of course, this isn’t the only cherished American Standard in this town, though they are dwindling in number. If you don’t find the long seat on the back wall anymore, Herb can order you one special.

It costs $130 now, but that old American Standard is worth nothing less.