Kozelsky: The heat wave overwhelms

It was around 11 p.m. Monday that the gravity of the problem sunk in.

The high that day had only been around 95, yet existing in that stifling heat seemed impossible – and the next day was supposed to go up to 97.

And the air conditioning was not working. I was waiting my turn for service in an intense heat wave.

It.

Was.

Awful.

That evening I had a dinner date with an old friend. I had accepted the invitation when the temperature was only in the 80s. Now that it was in the 90s, I didn’t want to deal with it. I took a late-day shower and did my makeup. Within 10 minutes, moisture bubbled all over my face, and my eye makeup smudged and dripped. My hair clumped together in listless yet frizzy strands.

With a sigh, I picked up the keys and pocketbook. Opening the door to the car released a rush of oven-like heat, and I got inside it to bake.

Later, it was time to try to sleep in intense heat that leaves you soaked in sweat and practically gasping for breath. Yearning for relief, I checked that night’s low temperature: 71 degrees. If only I could fall asleep quickly I’d wake to a breeze.

Except, in a sweltering, humid house with no air conditioning, when relentless discomfort did not let sleep come, that seemed a very, very long time.

Again at midnight I awoke, and again at 2 a.m. That second time, I got up and went around the house, making sure every window was opened as wide as it could be. I cursed myself for not having removed the winter windows from the kitchen. Those did not open.

The whole-house fan was on, and I made adjustments to other fans to get as much air circulation as possible. If only I could levitate the bed in the middle of the second-story stairway, I’d feel a bit of breeze.

The dog had been panting, so I went to carry her water bowl upstairs to be near her. She didn’t drink, though, but just continued looking miserable.

Normally it’s pleasant when the kitty cuddles, but that night, and all week, her bumping up against just caused cat fur to stick all over my damp skin.

It was with immense relief that I greeted the next morning, which was hot but yet had a cool breeze. Morning would be the only chance to do outdoor chores. I watered the ferns. Then I watered the marigolds and potted flowers, which I had thought about with regret the day before – I knew they were suffering, but it was so hot I just couldn’t care about the gardens, when caring would have meant walking outside in the suffocating heat which even at night did not relent.

I put additional waterers out for the chickens. If anything went wrong with their regular waterer, they would die a miserable death in this heat without backup.

And the heck with mowing the lawn or weeding. That would require too much movement under the sun.

Throughout it all, though, loomed thoughts of people and animals who could not escape this heat: households with no air conditioning to begin with, and the long history of our ancestors who lived in this heat and humidity before the days air conditioning had been invented.

All week, each step was heavy and slow. The lethargy was overwhelming. It didn’t take long not to care what I looked like, in loose, lightweight cottons. My hair was frizzy and stringy and damp. My face looked haggard.

On Thursday, the glorious call came: They were coming to fix the A/C. The man brought his son who was working with him for the day.

The son goes to school with my daughter. This heat makes anyone unpresentable, and here was a witness: My daughter would become known as the one with the disheveled, crazy-looking mom.

With regret and a slight feeling of guilt, I thought how poorly I was representing a middle-schooler right at the age when parents embarrass them most – then swung the door wide open and thanked the A/C repairman and his son jovially, with deep and true gratitude, for coming.

